More heartbreaking stories are emerging after the tragic crash of the Air India flight, which never made it to London

Families are still reeling in the devastating pain left behind after the Boeing Dreamliner went down with 242 onboard

One of those who died on the airplane was Lawrence Daniel Christian, who was going back to the UK after his father's burial rites

Tragedy has struck an Indian family as they have lost their son in the ill-fated Flight 171.

The airplane never made it to the London Gatwick Airport, where it was supposed to land, as it went down at Ahmedabad.

Lawrence Daniel Christian died in plane crash while going back to London.

This happened less than a minute after the aircraft took off from the airport.

It crashed into an accommodation used by medical students and also killed some people on the ground. Of the 242 people onboard the airplane, only one person made it out alive.

According to reports, the pilot sent out a mayday call, warning that the airplane did not generate enough thrust to lift off and mount the air.

One of those who perished in the tragic air incident was Lawrence Daniel Christian.

He was said to be based in the UK but returned to India to attend his father's burial rites.

Social media users are mourning him, with one of them showing a photo of Christian and his mother at the airport shortly before he boarded the airplane.

The post by Punny Bhaiya states:

"This will break your heart and make you cry. Lawrence Daniel Christian, a young man from Maninagar, Gujarat, died in the Ahmedabad plane crash. He had returned to India after his father's death. Just hours before the flight, he took a photo with his mother at the airport before leaving for London. Now she has lost both husband and son."

Reports by Bombay Samachar, a local news platform in India, indicate that Christian had lost his father 15 days ago.

Lawrence Daniel Christian pictured with his mother at the airport shortly before the flight took off. Photo credit: X/PunnyBhaiya.

The outlet reports that Christian's mother is unable to bear the grief, having lost her husband on May 29, and now, her only son.

Christian has lived in the UK for one and a half years and he was staying there with his wife.

The outlet reports:

"Two deaths within a course of 15 days have sent shock waves through the family. The family members are unable to bear the loss. The deceased’s mother said that she was barely recovering from her husband’s death, when she received the news of the crash and her son’s death. They were already grieving one death in the family, when now another demise has shocked them deeply. She further said that Lawrence had talked with them on a video call some time before the flight’s takeoff."

Things to know about the crashed Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner had crashed in India shortly after take-off from India's western city of Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The aircraft, which is operated by Air India, was travelling to London Gatwick Airport with 242 people on board.

The Air India aircraft crashed into an accommodation housing medical students near the Ahmedabad Airport.

