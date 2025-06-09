.The Muslim community will soon mark the commencement of the Islamic New Year 1447 AH

Legit.ng reports that the Islamic calendar consists of 12 months similar to the Gregorian calendar, but has 354 to 355 days, unlike the 365 to 366 days in the regular calendar

The Islamic New Year starts with Muharram, which is the first month, followed by Safar, Rabi al-awwal, Rabi al-Thani, Jumada al-awwal, Jumada al-Thani, Rajab, Shaban, Ramadan, Shawwal, Dhul Qadah and Dhul Hijrah

FCT, Abuja - Another holiday is fast approaching in some states in Nigeria, and, unsurprisingly, people are already looking forward to that well-earned time off.

Legit.ng reports that fresh off the back of a two-day public holiday for Eid-el-Fitr 2025, the Islamic New Year will give many Nigerians another day off in June.

Several Nigerian states will declare holidays to mark the Hijrah 1447 AH (Islamic New Year). Photo credit: Idris Iwalewa Coker

Source: Facebook

Hijrah 1447 AH holidays in Nigeria

Residents of several states will officially get the day off to celebrate the start of the beginning of the year AH 1447 in the Islamic Hijrah calendar.

The exact New Year day of Hijrah 1447 AH will be confirmed by moon-sighting authorities in Nigeria. This is because the Islamic calendar is lunar and relies on moon-sighting to determine the start and end of each month.

When is Islamic New Year in Nigeria?

Current predictions indicate that the observance could fall on Friday, June 27.

Legit.ng reports that the picture will be clearer by the evening of Wednesday, June 25.

To celebrate the Hijrah New Year, the governments of Borno, Oyo, Osun, Kebbi, Kano, and Kwara often declare work-free days. This is done to allow Muslims in the various states to celebrate the beginning of the new Islamic year in a spirit of unity and devotion.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of states that may declare work-free days/holidays, assisting readers in planning effectively.

Hijrah: States that may declare work-free days

Oyo

In July 2024, the Oyo state government declared a work-free day to commemorate Hijrah 1446.

This declaration was part of the state's recognition of the significance of Hijrah for Muslim residents.

The governor, Seyi Makinde, urged Muslims to internalise the lessons and values of the season. The state government also requested that all residents pray for peace, unity, and prosperity.

Friday, June 27 could be the date to mark the Islamic New Year holiday in AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led Kwara state and other places in Nigeria. Photo credit: @RealAARahman

Source: Twitter

2. Kwara

Kwara governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, approved Monday, July 8, 2024, as a public holiday in the state in commemoration of the new Hijrah Year (Islam calendar) 1446.

During the celebration, the governor encouraged mutual respect and justice.

3. Osun

Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke declared a public holiday to celebrate the Islamic New Year Hijirah 1446AH.

Also, Governor Adeleke presided over a special parade/March session as part of the activities to celebrate the New Year.

4. Katsina

The Katsina state governor, Dikko Radda, declared Monday, July 8, 2024, as a work-free day to commemorate the new Islamic year.

In a statement, the governor congratulated Muslims in the state and globally.

5. Borno

The Borno government announced a public holiday in recognition of the Islamic New Year of Hijrah calendar in 2024.

Authorities in the state said the public holiday aims to provide the Muslim community with the opportunity to reflect on the significance of the Hijrah and to celebrate the Islamic New Year in a spirit of unity and devotion.

6. Bauchi

Bauchi state in Nigeria declared Monday, July 8, 2024, a work-free day to commemorate Hijrah 1446.

This decision was made to allow Muslims to observe and celebrate the Islamic New Year, which marks the beginning of the new year in the Islamic calendar.

The Bauchi state government also emphasised the importance of the day for reflection, prayer, and celebration.

7. Kebbi

The governor of Kebbi state Nasir Idris, declared a public holiday to mark the beginning of the new Islamic calendar, lst of Muharram 1446AH.

In a statement, Governor Idris congratulated the entire Muslim Ummah across the globe.

8. Jigawa

The Jigawa state government declared Monday, July 8, 2024, as a work-free day to mark the new Islamic Year 1446 AH, which was celebrated on Sunday 7, 2024.

The government urged workers and indigenes to pray for continued peace and prosperity in the state.

9. Kano

Abba Yusuf-led Kano government declared a public holiday in commemoration of the beginning of the new Islamic calendar year 1446 AH.

Governor Yusuf urged citizens to use the holiday to engage in beneficial activities.

2025: US embassy in Nigeria to observe public holidays

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States (US) Embassy in Nigeria officially announced the days its offices will be closed in 2025 and gave reasons for these closures.

The dates include public holidays in the US and Nigeria, reflecting the embassy's commitment to honouring both nations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng