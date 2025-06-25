Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has become the third to declare a public holiday in commemoration of the Hijrah 1447 AH

Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, Kano's commissioner for information and internal affairs, in a statement, announced Thursday, June 26, for the celebration of the Islamic New Year

Governor Yusuf's announcement followed that of his counterparts in Oyo and Kwara states, Seyi Makinde and AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano has become the third Nigerian governor to declare a public holiday for the Islamic New Year, Hijrah 1447 AH, saying Thursday, June 26, would be a work-free day for workers in the northwest state.

Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, Kano's commissioner for information and internal affairs, announced the development in a statement on Wednesday, June 25.

Governor Yusuf congratulates Muslims for Hijrah

According to Leadership, Governor Yusuf congratulated Muslims across the state for the new Islamic calendar year, which will begin with the month of Muharram.

The governor then called on the Muslims and the people of Kano state to use the period to reflect on their actions and deeds in the past years and prayed for the unity, peace and prosperity of the state and Nigeria at large.

Governor Yusuf's declaration for the celebration of the Hijrah year made Kano the third state to declare a similar holiday in commemoration of the Islamic New Year. Earlier, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo and his counterpart in Kwara, Abdulrahman AbdulRasaq, had declared the same holiday.

What is Hijrah all about?

Hijrah, also known as the Islamic New Year, marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar. It commemorates the Prophet Muhammad's (peace be upon him) migration from Mecca to Medina in 622 CE, considered a significant event in Islamic history. The Hijrah calendar is based on the lunar cycle, with each month beginning on the new moon.

The Hijrah New Year is a time for reflection, introspection, and renewal for Muslims. It is an opportunity to seek forgiveness, make new resolutions, and strive for spiritual growth.

Muslims around the world mark the occasion with prayers, charity, and acts of kindness. It is also a time to remember the early Muslim community's struggles and sacrifices and draw inspiration from their courage and perseverance.

The new year, Hijrah 1446, will commence on Sunday, July 7, the first day of Muharram, the first month of the Hijrah calendar. The governors who declared public holidays in their states announced Monday because Sunday is the usual work-free day in Nigeria.

Kebbi governor declares hijrah holiday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kebbi state governor Nasir Idris has declared Friday, August 30, 2024, as a public holiday for civil servants in the state.

Governor Idris announced the development in a statement through the commissioner for establishment, pension and training, Auwal Manu-Dogondaji.

According to Manu-Dogondaji, the development was to allow the people of the state to prepare for the local government election scheduled for Saturday, August 31.

