The Kwara state government declared that Thursday, June 26, being the first day of Muharram 1447, be observed as a statewide holiday in commemoration of the new Islamic calendar

A statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, the chief press secretary to AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, disclosed that the governor approved the holiday to allow the Muslim ummah to commemorate the beginning of the new Islamic calendar year

Governor AbdulRasaq urged the Muslim community to reflect on the significance of the hijrah in the life of the community and larger human society

Ilorin, Kwara state - Governor of Kwara, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has extended his congratulations to the people of the state, especially the Muslims, on the new Hijrah year, 1447 AH.

As reported by Voice of Nigeria on Wednesday, June 25, Governor AbdulRazaq approved that Thursday, June 26, the first day of Muharram 1447, would be a statewide holiday in commemoration of the new Islamic calendar.

The governor’s message is contained in a statement by his chief press secretary (CPS), Rafiu Ajakaye.

The No.1 citizen of the All Progressives Congress (APC-governed) state urged the Muslim community to reflect on the significance of the Hijrah, calling for renewed commitment to excellent human relations, peaceful coexistence, dialogue, and mutual respect.

Kwara governor delighted with Hijrah

Hijrah teaches personal and collective sacrifice for good causes and abandonment of everything antithetical to peace, harmony, and social justice, according to the Governor in a statement.

AbdulRazaq prayed that the new Hijrah Year brings goodness and abundance, peace and increased security, enduring happiness, and renewed faith to all families in Kwara state and Nigeria.

Essence of Hijrah

Meanwhile, a Lagos-based religious teacher, Ustadh Saheed Rasaq, shed light on the actual reasons for Hijrah.

Rasaq explained in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng:

"The Hijrah simply refers to the holy migration made by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions from Makkah to Medina. This migration was a quest for justice and a life of dignity. This pivotal event in Islamic history is replete with lessons of faith, resilience, and moral integrity, as underscored by the Quran."

He continued:

"The Hijrah marks the Islamic New Year and took place in 622 CE when Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions faced severe persecution in Mecca. It is not merely a journey but a strategic move to establish a community where Islamic principles could be practiced freely. The migration signifies the transition from oppression to freedom, from adversity to harmony, and from disunity to solidarity."

He added:

"For thirteen years, the Quraysh, the tribe into which the Prophet was born and which possessed material power and wealth, tortured the weak and largely poor Muslims, subjecting them to untold miseries and punishing them with economic and social sanctions. The Quraysh and the whole world thought Muslims were fed up and running away to escape torture and suffering.

"Right then, when the whole world was judging this as a failure and defeat for Muslims, Allah says: 'It is Allah's decree (the law) that in the tussle between good and evil, good will prevail. Allah's messenger shall ultimately be victorious and successful. This is the decree of Allah, who is Almighty and all-powerful' (Quran 58 verse 21)."

