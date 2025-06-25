Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde has declared Friday, June 27, a public holiday for the public holiday for public offices and institutions in the state

The public holiday was declared in commemoration of the beginning of the new Islamic calendar, Hijrah 1447AH

Professor Olanike Adeyemo, the secretary to the Oyo state government, announced the development in a circular on Wednesday, June 25

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has announced Friday, June 27, as a work-free day for workers in the state in celebration of the beginning of the new Islamic calendar, Hijrah 1447AH.

This was disclosed in a circular that the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Olanike Adeyemo, issued on Wednesday, June 25.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo declares Friday a public holiday for the new Islamic year, Hijrah 1447AH Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

Why Makinde declared Friday as public holiday

According to Leadership, Governor Makinde explained that the day was set aside so that Muslims and other residents in the state would celebrate the Islamic New Year and reflect on the spiritual significance of the period.

The governor also urged the people of the state to use the period to pray for sustained peace, unity and prosperity of Oyo state and Nigeria by extension.

The statement reads in part:

“The Governor enjoins all and sundry to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity and prosperity of the state in particular, and the country in general.”

According to the statement, the work-free day is applied to all public institutions and offices across the state.

What is Hijrah all about?

Hijrah, also known as the Islamic New Year, marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar. It commemorates the Prophet Muhammad's (peace be upon him) migration from Mecca to Medina in 622 CE, considered a significant event in Islamic history. The Hijrah calendar is based on the lunar cycle, with each month beginning on the new moon.

The Hijrah New Year is a time for reflection, introspection, and renewal for Muslims. It is an opportunity to seek forgiveness, make new resolutions, and strive for spiritual growth.

Muslims around the world mark the occasion with prayers, charity, and acts of kindness. It is also a time to remember the early Muslim community's struggles and sacrifices and draw inspiration from their courage and perseverance.

The new year, Hijrah 1446, will commence on Sunday, July 7, the first day of Muharram, the first month of the Hijrah calendar. The governors who declared public holidays in their states announced Monday because Sunday is the usual work-free day in Nigeria.

Governor Seyi Makinde declared Hijrah's public holiday Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

Kebbi governor declares hijrah holiday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kebbi state governor Nasir Idris has declared Friday, August 30, 2024, as a public holiday for civil servants in the state.

Governor Idris announced the development in a statement through the commissioner for establishment, pension and training, Auwal Manu-Dogondaji.

According to Manu-Dogondaji, the development was to allow the people of the state to prepare for the local government election scheduled for Saturday, August 31.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng