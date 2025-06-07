The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced that the return trip for Nigerian pilgrims currently in Saudi Arabia will commence on 13 June 2025

The Chairman of the Commission, Professor Abdullahi Usman, revealed this in a statement issued in Mina on Friday, during the Eid al-Adha celebration

Professor Usman confirmed that the first flights will repatriate pilgrims from Imo State via Air Peace, Bauchi State via Max Air, and Kebbi and Sokoto States via Flynas

The chairman of the commission, Abdullahi Usman, a professor, stated this in Mina on Friday, June 6, as Muslims around the world marked Eid al-Adha, the festival of sacrifice.

In a Sallah message , Professor Usman also extended greetings to Muslims particularly pilgrims who participated in the Day of Arafat, a key rite of the Hajj, Premium Times reported.

"As we mark Eid, we bring good news, the return journey for Nigerian pilgrims will begin on the 13th of Dhul-Hijjah.

"The first flights will include pilgrims from Imo State with Air Peace, Bauchi State with Max Air, and Kebbi and Sokoto states with Flynas. We urge the first batch of pilgrims to be ready for their return trip and pray for a smooth return leg operation for all our pilgrims."

He also reminded Muslim faithful of the spiritual significance of Hajj, invoking stories of Prophet Ibrahim and Sayyidatuna Hajara as examples of trust, obedience, and sacrifice.

Pilgrims ‘stone the devil’ at Muzdalifa in Saudi Arabia

Legit.ng earlier reported that millions of Muslim pilgrims surged into the Jamarat complex in Mina early Friday morning, June 6, to perform Ramy al-Jamarat—the symbolic stoning of the devil.

This marked a critical stage in the annual Hajj pilgrimage, coming after a deeply spiritual day at Arafat and a serene night at Muzdalifa.

The ritual, which involves pelting three stone pillars, commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s (AS) rejection of Satan’s temptations as pilgrims began with seven pebbles thrown at the largest pillar, Jamarat al-Aqaba, each time declaring “Allahu Akbar”.

2025 Hajj: Pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat amid extreme heat

Also, Muslim pilgrims gathered at Mount Arafat on Thursday, June 5, 2025, to pray during the high point of the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage.

The pilgrims defied the extreme heat wave as they stormed Mount Arafat in Mecca, Saudi Arabia to observe the Islamic ritual.

Saudi Arabia authorities have urged the 1.5 million pilgrims to refrain from being outside during the hottest hours of the day.

