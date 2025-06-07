The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has confirmed that the hotel accommodating all 484 Nigerian pilgrims in Makkah gut fire on Saturday, June 7

Fatima Usara, assistant director of Information for NAHCON, said the tragedy was averted as the Nigerian pilgrims were safe and no casualties were recorded but their relocation is underway

The fire occurred on Saturday (Saudi Arabia time) at the Imaratus Sanan Hotel on Shari Mansur Street, Makkah, which housed pilgrims from six Nigerian private tour operator companies

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has confirmed that all 484 Nigerian pilgrims involved in a hotel fire incident in Makkah are safe and accounted for, with no casualties reported.

Fire gut the hotel accommodating over 400 Nigerian Pilgrims in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

How Saudi hotel accommodating Nigerian pilgrims gut fire

The fire broke out around noon (KSA time) on Saturday, June 7, at the Imaratus Sanan Hotel on Shari Mansur Street, which was hosting pilgrims from six Nigerian private tour operator companies.

According to a statement from Fatima Usara, assistant director of Information and publications for the NAHCON chairman, the swift response by Saudi emergency services and hotel management helped contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading.

“The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has confirmed that all 484 Nigerian pilgrims affected by a fire incident at their hotel on Shari Mansur Street in Makkah are safe and accounted for,” the statement said.

484 Nigerian pilgrims safe after fire in Makkah - NAHCON

Following the incident, NAHCON chairman/CEO Professor Abdullahi Usman, accompanied by top officials including Alhaji Aliu Abdulrazak and Director Alidu Shutti, visited the scene to assess the situation and ensure the well-being of the pilgrims.

As reported by Vanguard, Professor Usman immediately ordered the relocation of all affected individuals to new accommodations in Mina and assured them of the commission’s full support.

“The Chairman thanked Almighty Allah that no life was lost in this unfortunate incident, promising that NAHCON will work with the affected Tour Operators to ensure that pilgrims are relocated and provided with the necessary assistance,” the statement said.

Hajj 2025: Nigerian Pilgrims to begin return from June 13

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced that the return trip for Nigerian pilgrims currently in Saudi Arabia will commence on 13 June 2025.

The Chairman of the Commission, Professor Abdullahi Usman, revealed this in a statement issued in Mina on Friday, during the Eid al-Adha celebration.

Professor Usman confirmed that the first flights will repatriate pilgrims from Imo State via Air Peace, Bauchi State via Max Air, and Kebbi and Sokoto States via Flynas.

