The federal government announced that it is looking to employ qualified Nigerians in various positions

There was a massive interest, leading to 450,000 persons applying for roles meant for only 10,000 spaces

An update on the recruitment exercise has been provided, with shortlisted candidates expected to move to the next phase

About 450,000 Nigerians have reportedly applied for less than 10,000 available positions in the ongoing Federal Government recruitment exercise.

The recruitment exercise coordinated by the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), aims to fill different roles across ministries, departments, and agencies.

FG recruiting qualified Nigerians into various positions across ministries, departments and agencies Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

In January 2025, an advertorial signed by the Director of Recruitment and Appointment, Ogaba Ede, listed over 70 vacant positions across multiple government ministries and agencies.

Available positions include Administrative Officer, Programme Analyst, Procurement Officer, Dentist, Education Officer, and Senior Youth Development Officer, among others.

Also advertised were technical and specialised roles such as Radiographer, Surveyor, Biomedical Engineer, and Foreign Affairs Officer.

Applications were submitted via the FCSC recruitment portal, with the original deadline of March 10 extended by one week to March 17, 2025, to accommodate a surge in interest.

FG gives update on recruitment exercise

Punch reports that a senior official at the commission confirmed the overwhelming application and clarified the next steps in the selection process.

He was quoted as saying:

“Over 450,000 people applied for the last recruitment exercise. We have fewer than 10,000 vacancies. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

“They will receive messages soon and sit for a Computer-Based Test (CBT) in their respective states. There will be no rescheduling, and results will be displayed immediately after the test.”

Also, Taiwo Hassan, FCSC spokesperson, stated that an official update on the recruitment process would be made available in due course.

Hassan said:

“We will make the information on the recruitment exercise available to the public soon”

Tinubu's govt plans to employ youths

The Tinubu administration, since coming to power, has embarked on various programs aimed at reducing unemployment in the country.

Some of the initiatives introduced include the 3 Million Technical Talent Programme (3MTT).

Other skill acquisition programs include dairy skills training, artisans’ training, among others.

According to the latest figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria’s unemployment rate stood at 5.3% in Q1 2024.

A breakdown of the data shows that females recorded a higher unemployment rate of 6.2% compared to 4.3% for males.

Tinubu announces new academy to train Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has launched the Nigerian Youth Academy (NiYA), an initiative aimed at equipping young Nigerians with skills in digital literacy, technical training, entrepreneurship, and the creative industries.

The announcement comes amid rising economic hardship in the country, with many Nigerians lamenting the state of the economy in a viral 30-day rant challenge on social media.

Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, emphasised that the academy was a bold response to youth unemployment and other economic challenges facing the country.

