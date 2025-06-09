The Benue Good Governance Network has praised the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, for his hands-on approach in addressing insecurity in Benue State following deadly attacks

His direct engagement with troops and community leaders has restored confidence in the federal government's commitment to peace

The group called for sustained military presence and urged post-conflict recovery efforts to help displaced communities rebuild

The recent visit of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, to conflict-ridden communities in Benue State has sparked optimism among residents and stakeholders.

The Benue Good Governance Network (BGGN) has applauded the move as a much-needed turning point in the fight against rural violence.

Hope restored in Benue following army chief visit

In a statement issued on Monday, the group’s Convener, Dr. Amase Paul, described the Army Chief’s trip as a bold intervention that has rekindled public trust in both the Nigerian military and President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

According to the BGGN, General Oluyede’s presence in volatile zones and direct interaction with troops and local leaders signals a renewed federal commitment to ending the years-long siege by armed groups in the state.

“For many of our people, this visit came like the first rainfall after a long drought. It was a powerful demonstration that Benue is not alone and not forgotten,” Dr. Paul stated.

Benue has long been a flashpoint of deadly attacks by armed herders and militia groups, leaving dozens dead and thousands displaced, particularly in rural areas where state protection has remained minimal.

The renewed wave of violence in recent months has only deepened fear and frustration across the state, with many communities feeling neglected.

Group commends army chief's fearless approach

The BGGN hailed General Oluyede’s ground-level coordination of military strategy as a courageous shift from distant policymaking to hands-on action.

Dr. Paul noted that the Army Chief’s approach offered a rare sense of security to families who have been living in fear for years.

“Our women now sleep without fear, and our youths feel that the government finally understands their pain,” he said.

The group acknowledged the backing of President Tinubu in the renewed security response and urged the government not to lose momentum. It also called for increased troop deployment, improved intelligence, and sustained community engagement to root out criminal elements and rebuild public confidence.

The BGGN pledged its support to the Nigerian Army and announced the rollout of grassroots networks to foster communication between military personnel and local youth leaders.

“We believe peace must be built by both the gun and goodwill,” Dr. Paul added.

“The military protects us, but we must help create a society where peace can flourish.”

The group also urged authorities to prioritise post-conflict recovery efforts, including the reconstruction of destroyed infrastructure, as part of a long-term peace strategy.

“True healing must follow military success. The people of Benue deserve not just peace, but dignity and a chance to rebuild their lives,” the statement concluded.

