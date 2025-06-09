Nigerian troops have eliminated another Boko Haram commander, identified as Malam Jidda, in Borno state and recovered arms in multiple operations

The development followed the intensification of ongoing counterterrorism offensives across the north-east region of Nigeria by the troops

The troops, in a special operation, made contact with terrorists and neutralised Malam Jidda, who was identified as the leader of the outlaws in Ngorgore and Malumti areas

Maiduguri, Borno state - In the early hours of today, Monday, June 9, troops of Operation Hadin Kai launched simultaneous air and ground attacks on Boko Haram strongholds in Nzalgana, Gujba local government area (LGA).

Legit.ng gathered that troops also launched an offensive against insurgents in the Tumbuktu Triangle, resulting in significant casualties among terrorists and their leaders.

The Nigerian Army shared images following a battle.

It disclosed through a tweet on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"Notably, Ameer Malam Jidda, a top commander in Ngorgore and Malumti Villages, was neutralised."

It added:

"Meanwhile, in Abadam, additional bodies of terrorists and seized weapons were recovered following the recent military operation in Mallamfatori."

Images of slain terrorists can be viewed here.

Nigeria's prolonged battle with insurgents

Legit.ng reports that Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters mainly operate in Borno and have attacked both security forces and civilians, killing and displacing tens of thousands of people.

ISWAP split from the mainstream Boko Haram in 2016 to become the dominant armed faction in northeastern Nigeria.

Although weakened by military assaults and internal fighting over the years, Boko Haram and ISWAP have stepped up attacks in Borno since the turn of the year, killing dozens of farmers and fishermen in a series of raids.

The 15-year-old conflict has killed nearly 40,000 people and displaced around two million from their homes in the northeast.

The violence spilled into neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, leading to the creation of a regional force to fight the armed groups.

