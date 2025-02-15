Governor Siminalayi Fubara has taken steps to ensure the workers in the state are paid the new minimum wage

Fubara has reportedly ordered the local government chairmen to implement the N85,000 wage across their councils in Rivers state

Fubara also ordered the newly inaugurated Local Government Service Commission to assist LG chairmen in the execution of the new minimum wage policy

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has directed the local government chairmen to implement the N85,000 minimum wage in their various councils.

Fubara orders LG chairmen to implement 85k wage

Fubara also ordered the newly inaugurated Local Government Service Commission to support executive chairmen in implementing the new minimum wage.

As reported by The Nation, the governor spoke in Government House, Port Harcourt, the state capital, at the weekend shortly after inaugurating the chairman and members of the Local Government Service Commission.

Fubara also inaugurated the chairman and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly (RSHA) Service Commission.

For the Rivers State Local Government Service Commission, GoodLife Ben would serve as the chairman, with Chief Emmanuel G. Jaja, Ms. Betty Warmate, Barrister Jerome Chimenem, Prince O. Ohochukwu, Philip Okparaji, and Christian Amadi as members.

The governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) said that the various local government councils had been mandated to commence payment of the N85,000.00 Minimum Wage to their workers.

He said that the mandate had met with series of complaints about ghost workers or inflated payroll staff list, which he said required proper scrutiny to ensure only genuine workers benefit.from.rne new wage.

He said:

“You must ensure that you support the Local Government Chairmen to get rid of those fake names in the payroll, so that when they implement the N85,000.00 Minimum Wage, it will not be too much burden on them.

“I am not saying you should go and dismiss people who are genuinely employed. Hear me very well: there must be proper scrutiny to be sure that whoever is there must be a genuine civil servant employed by the commission, and must have met all the conditions.”

