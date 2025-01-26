The Oyo State government deposited a total sum of N12 billion into the pockets of its workers on Friday, January 24, indicating the commencement of the new minimum wage

Legit.ng reports that the minimum wage is the lowest compensation that an employer is statutorily required to pay the lowest-paid worker in its establishment within a specific period, to ensure a reasonable standard of living

In a statement on Saturday, January 25, by Dotun Oyelade, commissioner for information and orientation, the N12 billion paid on Friday, January 24, was a result of a promise kept by Governor Seyi Makinde

Ibadan, Oyo state - In fulfilment of Governor Seyi Makinde’s pledge, the Oyo state government has commenced payment of the new N80,000 minimum wage.

As reported by The Punch on Sunday, January 26, the Oyo government disbursed N12 billion to its workforce.

The Seyi Makinde-led Oyo government, on Friday, January 24, 2025, paid a total sum of N12 billion to the state government workers. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Recall that Legit.ng reported Gov Seyi Makinde’s approval of the minimum wage in November 2024.

Now, the commissioner for information and orientation, Dotun Oyelade, confirmed that the salary adjustment by the Makinde administration benefits all categories of workers.

Employees on Grade Levels I to VI now receive an additional N50,000, while those on Grade Level 17 have seen their salaries increase by over N180,000. Pensioners also benefited from the new wage structure, with a minimum pension set at N25,000 and a 33 percent increment granted to over 40,000 retirees.

To further ease financial burdens, the state has reportedly eradicated the N4,000 retirement form fee—a move expected to save nearly N20 million for about 4,500 workers nearing retirement.

Minimum wage: Oyo workers delighted

Meanwhile, one of the workers on Oyo state government’s payroll who spoke with Legit.ng but asked to be anonymous confirmed receipt of the new minimum wage.

She said:

“Yes, the new minimum wage was paid on Friday, just like the governor promised us. We were a bit surprised and happy at the same time.”

Another Oyo civil servant, Taiwo Ogundele, prayed for the governor.

He told Legit.ng:

“May the Lord bless and uplift our people-loving governor to greater heights in governance. I wish we have him at the helm of affairs at the topmost post.”

Also, Adesoji Akinade's message read:

“We thank the governor. My wife received her first salary based on the new minimum wage yesterday (Friday, January 24). Aside from enhancing the family’s standard of living, it will also put dignity to her labour in her teaching job."

Minimum wage: Several states set to meet implementation deadline

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government assured that many state governments and the federal capital territory (FCT) administration would implement the new national minimum wage by January 2025.

Muhammad Dingyadi, the minister of labour and employment, gave this assurance in December 2024 during a courtesy visit by a delegation of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCN) at his office in Abuja.

While Sokoto, Imo, and Akwa Ibom state governments and the federal capital territory (FCT) have set January ending for civil servants to receive a raise in salaries, workers in Cross River and Ebonyi states, among others, are not certain about when their government will commence paying new emoluments.

