Hamdiyya Sharif, the outspoken teenage critic of Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu, has reportedly been found in critical condition at the Bakura General Hospital in Zamfara state

Her lawyer, Abba Hikima, confirmed her location via a post in Hausa shared on his official Facebook page on Wednesday night

Hikima alleged that the 18-year-old was abducted on Tuesday, May 20, after she left home to buy foodstuffs in Sokoto state

In a significant twist of events, the embattled critic of Sokoto state governor, Hamdiyya Sharif, has reportedly been found in Zamfara state.

Hamdiyya Sharif found in critical condition in Zamfara, lawyer alleges

According to a post in Hausa by her lawyer, Abba Hikima on his official Facebook handle on Wednesday:

“We have been informed that Hamdiyya is in the Bakura General Hospital in Zamfara State.

“She is in a critical condition. But there are security personnel with her.”

As reported by The Punch, Abba Hikima confirmed and alleged that Hamdiyya was earlier kidnapped.

According to Hikima, "Hamdiyya has been missing since 10:00 am yesterday, Tuesday, May 20."

Hikima stated:

“Hamdiyya has been missing since 10:00 am yesterday (Tuesday).

“She left home to buy food stuff in Sokoto and has not been seen since."

As of the time of filling this report, the Sokoto state government has not commented since she was reported missing.

How Hamdiyya Shariff's ordeal began

It would be recalled that an outspoken critic of the Sokoto state government’s handling of insecurity, Shariff first made national headlines in late 2024 after posting a TikTok video criticising Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s administration for its response to rampant banditry and the plight of displaced women in Sokoto state.

In the video, she voiced concerns about the dire conditions in rural areas and accused the government of negligence.

After the video went viral, Ms Shariff was reportedly arrested on November 9, 2024, but was subsequently released. She was then seized on November 13, 2024, by armed men on her way to collect her phone from a charging point. She was beaten, thrown off a moving tricycle, and left with severe injuries.

