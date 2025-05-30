On May 29, 2025, a large advertising billboard in Aba, Abia state, collapsed onto tricycles, injuring passengers and possibly causing deaths

According to eyewitnesses, many victims have been rushed to hospitals, and bodies taken to the morgue

A video confirming the incident has gone viral on social media platform X and sparked concerns with many calling on the state governor Alex Otti for urgent action

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Abia state - A tragedy occurred in Aba, Abia state, as a massive advertising billboard collapsed on several tricycles carrying passengers, leaving many injured and some feared dead.

Abia billboard collapse: Many dead, several passengers injured

The incident occurred on Wednesday, May 28, at the Salad Market junction near the GIA Event Centre in Aba, Abia state capital, during a downpour accompanied by violent winds.

As reported by The Punch on Friday, May 30, eyewitnesses said the structure came crashing down without warning, pinning down the tricycles beneath its weight.

While the exact number of casualties remains unconfirmed as of press time, emergency responders and local engineers joined efforts to rescue survivors.

Several injured passengers were promptly taken to nearby hospitals for urgent medical care, while bodies of the deceased were reportedly transported to the morgue.

Nigerians react as billboard collapses in Abia state

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on X and shared their opinion on the devastating incident that has claimed many lives. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below;

@paynedre1 tweeted:

"This is very sad and shows how the Abia state government has failed its people by not enforcing proper safety standards. Such careless negligence puts lives in danger every day."

@fattylincorn_01 tweeted:

"See how dirty the place is."

@gabriel_bolatit tweeted:

"Ndi Developers and OBI-dients people will avoid this message since it's not Lagos, South West or Abuja."

@maniac8989 tweeted:

"Final destination."

@don_pppp tweeted:

“Who did they vote for?”

@Alpha_Yom tweeted:

"May their souls RIP.

"The contractor should be arrested."

@esteemkuti tweeted:

"This is even in the state capital oh it will not be well with Obidients."

@4nthropophobia tweeted:

"Someone forgot to do maintenance, and now it has taken others to the emergency ward."

@souladamstweets tweeted:

"That's Aba made billboard."

@vasnioak tweeted:

Rip....@alexottiofr this is sad event, wishing you and those involved godspeed...but challenge brings new opportunities, now is the time to enforce safety rules in construction of anything."

Abia governor Otti accused of undermining LG autonomy

In another development, Legit.ng reported that a community leader, Chief Uche Aguoru, has accused Governor Alex Otti of sidelining local government councils despite promising autonomy.

He claimed that LGAs have become ineffective despite Abia State receiving over ₦192 billion in allocations under Otti’s administration.

Aguoru cited past LGA-led projects as proof that local governments can thrive if truly empowered.

