A community leader, Chief Uche Aguoru, has accused Governor Alex Otti of sidelining local government councils despite promising autonomy

He claims that LGAs have become ineffective despite Abia State receiving over ₦192 billion in allocations under Otti’s administration

Aguoru cited past LGA-led projects as proof that local governments can thrive if truly empowered

A respected community leader from Ohuhu in Umuahia North Local Government Area, Chief Uche Aguoru, has voiced strong criticism against Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, accusing him of backtracking on a central campaign promise to uphold local government autonomy.

In a detailed statement titled "Fraud and Maladministration: How Alex Otti Government is Undermining Local Government Administration in Abia State", released to journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, Chief Aguoru described the situation as both “shameful” and “unacceptable.”

Governor Otti of Abia state has been accused of suppressing the independence of local governments. Photo: FB/Alex Otti

Source: Facebook

He alleged that local council chairmen, who are constitutionally empowered to drive grassroots development, have been reduced to ceremonial figures under the current administration.

Abia lacking despite increment in allocation

According to Aguoru, despite the state receiving approximately ₦8 billion monthly through the Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC)—amounting to an estimated ₦192 billion over the past two years—there is little to show for it at the grassroots level.

"Where are the roads? Where are the schools? Where is the water? Where is the development?" he asked.

Recalling past administrations, Chief Aguoru highlighted several projects executed by previous local government chairmen with significantly lower allocations.

Governor Otti has been called out for reneging on the LG autonomy promise he made during campaign. Photo: FB/Alex Otti

Source: Facebook

From water reticulation and rural electrification to market constructions and road rehabilitation, he cited leaders like Dr. Iboko Imo Iboko, Chief KC Ugbaja, and Hon. Ginger Onwusibe, among others, who left visible footprints across their LGAs with modest resources.

He argued that, unlike his predecessors who allowed LGA leaders some measure of independence, Governor Otti appears to be centralizing control and starving local councils of both resources and decision-making power.

“Abia's 17 local governments are not appendages of the governor’s office,” Aguoru warned. “They are constitutionally recognized institutions that must be allowed to function independently and effectively.”

Aguoru highlights Otti's propanganda campaign

Chief Aguoru also criticized what he described as the Otti administration’s reliance on propaganda and sentiment rather than performance and integrity.

“Leadership demands integrity, not image management,” he said, calling for Governor Otti to fulfill his promise of reform rather than resorting to repression.

He concluded by urging residents of Abia State to hold the governor accountable, stating that campaign promises must translate into tangible governance outcomes—especially for the most vulnerable communities that rely on local government for essential services.

