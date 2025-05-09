Abia State Government has debunked claims that the current Government House is rented, revealing plans to convert a new building into a 5-star hotel

The government disclosed its intention to build a new governor’s office and lodge at the current Government House Complex

Commissioner for Information, Okey Kan,u criticised the previous administration’s handling of the Government House project

The Abia State Government has cleared the air regarding claims that the current Government House is a rented property.

The Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, addressed these allegations during a media tour of the site on Thursday, May 8.

Abia Govt Clears Air On Alleged Rented Govt House, Moves To Establish 5-Star Hotel

Source: Facebook

Kanu categorically denied the rumours, stating that the property was never rented, but was, in fact, acquired by the state government.

“Let me debunk another lie. Before now, they said that the current Government House was a rented apartment. But it is not a rented apartment,” Kanu said.

He accused the previous administration of misleading the public by paying themselves rent from government coffers while claiming to be paying rent for the Government House.

Plans to convert government house into 5-star hotel

During the media tour, Kanu revealed plans to repurpose the newly proposed Government House at Ogurube Layout, Umuahia, into a five-star hotel, further enhancing the state’s tourism and hospitality sector.

“We plan to convert the proposed Government House into a five-star hotel, which will not only serve the state but also attract international visitors,” he stated.

The new government house will be built at the current Government House complex to ensure the governor has a functional office and residence.

Otti's govt tackles previous Abia govt

Kanu also took the opportunity to criticise the previous administration for rushing the construction of the so-called Government House.

He claimed the building, which was presented as completed and commissioned by the former administration, is unsafe and uninhabitable.

“This place appears inhabitable. There are no wardrobes anywhere. Most of what we saw were just halls, empty halls,” Kanu remarked.

He also noted that only the first floor of the building was completed, while the rest of the floors remain unfinished.

“The building was never meant to be a residential house,” he added.

He further emphasised that it was poorly designed and constructed. The commissioner also pointed out that the unfinished structure posed serious safety concerns, with unplastered areas and an uninstalled elevator.

Otti's govt accuses ex-commissioner of spreading false information

Abia Govt Clears Air On Alleged Rented Govt House, Moves To Establish 5-Star Hotel

Source: Twitter

Kanu addressed claims made by former commissioner John Okiyi Kalu, accusing him of spreading false information about the Government House. Kanu challenged Kalu’s assertions, stating,

“When Dr. Alex Otti spoke about this Government House a few days ago, John Okiyi went to Arise, to, as usual, spew falsehood. Almost everything he said was a lie.”

He invited members of the press to the site to verify the truth and corroborate Governor Otti’s statement, which Kanu argued was more accurate and reflective of the actual state of the building.

Kanu further stated that the previous administration’s mismanagement of state resources had resulted in an unnecessary and unsafe structure.

He stressed that Governor Otti’s administration would not repeat such mistakes.

“Granted, you will see a few furniture here. But that is as much as you can see. Nothing on the next floor. They misused the resources of the state to put up this gigantic edifice that is meant to achieve nothing,” Kanu said.

He assured Abians that Governor Otti, being a responsible leader, would never allow wasteful spending or misuse of state funds.

“Otti, being a responsible governor, would not allow waste and would never misuse the resources of Abians,” Kanu added.

Otti opens up on alleged move to dump LP

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has dismissed the rumour that he was making perfect plans to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) and dump his party, the Labour Party.

The governor maintained that he is still a member of the Labour Party, the platform on which he came to power and declared that he had no plan to dump the party as against speculation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng