Rapper Ruggedman releases a video on social media denying claims that he was arrested by the Nigerian Police at Panti over PMAN issues.

Music stars like Sunny Neji, Zakky Azzay, Boniface Itodo, and Raymond Lasisi were reportedly taken in by police over allegations of stealing over $130,000

Ruggedman describes the allegations as the handiwork of a disgruntled PMAN member who was previously suspended

Veteran Nigerian rapper, Ruggedman, has debunked trending claims that he was arrested by the Nigerian Police at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Lagos.

Reports had earlier surfaced alleging that a Deputy Commissioner of Police ordered his detention, along with other notable entertainers, following a heated controversy within the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN).

Names mentioned in the alleged arrest include music veterans Sunny Neji, Zakky Azzay, Boniface Itodo, and Raymond Lasisi.

The group was reportedly accused of burglary, criminal trespass, and theft of over $130,000 from PMAN's national secretariat.

Social justice advocate Harrison Gwamnishu took to Instagram to raise alarm over what he described as the unjust treatment of the celebrities, stating that they were “maltreated without proper investigation.”

However, in a video posted on Saturday, May 24, Ruggedman firmly dismissed the reports as fake news, stating that no arrest took place and warning fans not to be deceived by circulating misinformation.

Ruggedman said in the clip:

"Don’t be deceived by fake news. A disgruntled individual we suspended from PMAN is now alleging funds are missing from the office we visited, without providing any evidence."

The rapper hinted that the drama is rooted in an internal power tussle within PMAN, accusing the said individual of trying to cling to power while misinforming the public.

He added:

"We are fighting to save PMAN from his grip. This is a battle for the soul of our musicians’ union and the rights of Nigerian artists.”

His video has since sparked massive reactions online, with fans and colleagues applauding his courage in speaking up.

See the video here:

Netizens react as Ruggedman denies arrest

Following Ruggedman's video, Nigerians flooded the comment section with mixed reactions, with some expressing doubts and others calling him out directly.

Instagram user @jumpsuitmagazine pointed fingers at the source of the initial report, writing:

"Harrison Gwamnishu was the one that posted it, I don’t think he lied tho. Something isn’t adding up"

Another user, @mr_step212, urged the rapper to come clean before the situation escalates further:

"Guy open up and tell us the truth bfor dem hold u again."

For some, the timing of the drama seemed suspicious. @bigspence joked:

"Abi he wan release song? These days, e no get wetin una no dey do just to make netizens talk about una o."

But others weren’t buying Ruggedman’s denial. @hrh_cutie came in strong with what appeared to be a first-hand claim:

"Why the lies! Pls tell that to the gods. You slept in the police cell for one night! And yesterday, you were taken to court. Why come here to debunk the news? Mind you, I was at the court yesterday… and d case was adjourned! Pls stop the lies Ruggedman."

@suumhar echoed the same question many were asking:

"But were u arrested or not? And was bail out?"

Ruggedman ends beef with Eedris Abdulkareem

Legit.ng meanwhile reported that a video of veteran singer Eedris Abdulkareem and his colleague Ruggedman surfaced on social media.

The duo have had a long-standing beef that lasted for 20 years, which began after American rapper 50 Cent referred to Eedris Abdulkareem as the 'best in Africa' at the time.

It appeared that they had moved on from things some time ago, and even did a song together, Koleyewon. Surprisingly, the duo still seemed not to have settled fully.

