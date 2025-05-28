The former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has been directed to pay a N900 million fine as damages to nine southern Kaduna elders over their unlawful detention during his administration

Awemi Dio Maisamari, one of the elders, filed the suit against El-Rufai, who was sued in his capacity

Gloria Mabeiam Ballason Esq., the prosecuting counsel, praised the judgment as a landmark against the abuse of power

The Federal High Court in Kaduna has slammed a N900 million fine as damages against the immediate past governor of Kaduna, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and five others over the illegal arrest and detention of the Adara community elders in 2019.

Justice Hauwa’u Buhari of the trial court gave the verdict on Tuesday, May 27, in a suit filed by Awemi Dio Maisamari and eight other elders in Adara, a Southern Kaduna community. The court held that they were unlawfully detained after their traditional ruler, Dr. Raphael Maiwada Galadima, was killed.

Court strikes out El-Rufai's objection

In the judgment, Justice Buhari struck out the preliminary objections the respondents instituted. The defendant argued that the Federal High Court did not have the jurisdiction to case, adding that it was a tort case, which did not involve fundamental human rights. However, the court held that there was no merit in the objection and proceeded with its ruling.

According to Vanguard, the former governor, who was sued in his capacity, was found guilty of personally issuing the arrest order, as the court ordered a total compensation of N900 million. The court also ordered the Nigerian Police Force, the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna to pay N10 million each as general and special damages.

Gloria Mabeiam Ballason Esq., the lead counsel of the applicants, described the judgment as a landmark against the abuse of power. She noted that it will serve as a reminder to public office holders that they will be held accountable even after their tenure in office.

Lawyer praised court judgment against El-Rufai

She explained that the verdict was a plus in the fight against "executive lawlessness and the abuse of fundamental human rights." She disclosed that they instituted the case after El-Rufai's tenure ended as Kaduna governor, adding that it was the reason "he was sued in his personal capacity.”

It was learnt that the Arara elders were arrested arbitrarily at a town hall meeting organised by the former governor following the abduction and killing of Galadima, the Adara monarch. It was reported that the former governor ordered the police to arrest Maisamari, tagging him as a security threat. Maisamari was the Adara Development Association's president at that time.

The nine Adara leaders, El-Rufai ordered their arrest included a retired police commissioner and a former commissioner. They spent months in detention before they were released on the advice of the attorney general, who said there was no evidence to justify their continued detention.

Why El-Rufai is fighting a lost battle

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, has been predicted to be fighting a lost battle with President Bola Tinubu and the APC.

Omotayo Yusuf, a political commentator, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, commented while speaking on the recent criticism of El-Rufai on Tinubu and the APC.

According to Yusuf, Tinubu has gained the APC structure in Kaduna, returning peace to Kaduna and giving southern Kaduna the attention that they have been yearning for.

