A political analyst and public commentator Omotayo Yusuf has described the recent outburst by the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai as a lost battle.

Recall that El-Rufai recently made headlines when he criticised President Bola Tinubu's administration and the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the ruling party has deviated from its promise to Nigerians and that he couldn't understand the kind of leadership of the party.

Reacting to the development, Yusuf, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, explained that it is understandable that the former governor was not properly rewarded for his contributions to Tinubu's success in the 2023 election, considering that the Senate rejected his ministerial nomination.

However, Yusuf posited that El-Rufai may not win Tinubu in the fight because the president has successfully taken over the APC structure in Kaduna through Governor Uba Sani, El-Rufai's successor. He added that relative peace has returned to Kaduna and the Southern Kaduna people are getting what they have been yearning for for decades.

"It is a case of El-Rufai hoping to score political points by making maligning statements against the presidency and hoping that his importance can be cemented. We all know what has caused the fallout between El-Rufai and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. There is no doubt El-Rufai was one of those who was very vocal about the North ceding power to the South in the APC despite the interest of some other lawmakers. He was very vocal supporting the transition of power from the north to the south.

"Also, he was an ally of the candidate, Tinubu then when he became the flag bearer of the APC, followed him around, travelled out of the country, interviews around here and there and the rest, so we cannot undermine his importance.

"However, despite the president's attempt to reward his political loyalty by nominating him as a minister, we saw how that played out for security allegations, his nomination was rejected. Since then, he has tried to play an opposition in the ruling party. We cannot divest El-Rufai's current situation from the fact that the current Kaduna governor, Uba Sani, and other formerly aggrieved members of the party are all coming under the same umbrella just a couple of days ago in Kaduna state.

"They come under the same umbrella while El-Rufai has stayed outside, he has not even been on the fringe, he has stayed outside. Although he has not formally declared that he is no longer a member of the APC, all his actions have pointed to that."

"However, I think he is fighting a losing battle because the president has successfully taken over the party structure of Kaduna State through the current governor. He has also split Kaduna. For the first time, Kaduna South is getting the sort of recognition that they always desired, from the University to the security situations.

"So, right now, El-Rufai's hold on Kaduna state has diminished, and his political influence has diminished. Right now, Kaduna state, in terms of unification, has also become much stronger, especially from the southern Kaduna bloc, many of whom have given credit to the current governor due to the security that has gotten better. So it is understandable that he is fighting as an opposition within the system but it is a losing battle as he doesn't have the sort of allyship to mount considerable influence."

