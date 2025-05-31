Lagos State has lost a major traditional ruler, Oba Shefiu Ọlatunji Adewale Eshilokun I, Olu-Epe of Epe Kingdom

The traditional ruler reportedly died in the early hours of Saturday, May 31, and his burial arrangement is scheduled to hold the same day according to Muslim rites

Oba Adewale, who spent 37 years as a public servant before retiring, and also served as a commissioner in the civil service commission, ascended the throne in 2009

Epe, Lagos - Oba Shefiu Ọlatunji Adewale Eshilokun I, Olu-Epe of Epe Kingdom and one of the prominent traditional rulers in Lagos State, has died at 86.

It was gathered that the deceased ascended the throne in 2009. He spent 37 years as a public servant before retiring, and also served as a commissioner in the civil service commission.

Oba Shefiu Ọlatunji Adewale Eshilokun I, the Olu of Epe in Lagos is dead Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

When will Oba Adewale be buried?

According to The Tribune, the palace had yet to make an official statement about the death, but it was learnt that the late traditional ruler will be buried on Saturday, May 31, according to Islamic rites.

Oba Adewale Eshilokun was popular for his dedication to the Epe Kingdom's development. This is one thing that earned him respect in terms of leadership, wisdom and public service.

He was popular for his advocacy for peace and has consistently emphasised the importance of peace among the Yoruba natives living in his kingdom.

In a media interview before his death, the late traditional ruler buttressed his philosophy as a king and called for peace and mutual respect among the people of Epe in Lagos and Ogun state.

Supreme Court upholds sacking of Lagos monarch

His death came barely one year after the Supreme Court upheld the sacking of Oba Michael Onakoya, the traditional ruler of Orijeru of Igbooye land, a town in Epe Kingdom. The apex court had upheld the decision of the Lagos division of the appeal court, which affirmed the judgment of the lower court that sacked him as the traditional ruler of Orijeru of Igbooye land

Legit.ng reported on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, that in a judgment delivered in a suit by the Supreme Court panel consisting of Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma, Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya, Justice Stephen Jonah Adah, Justice Adamu Jauro, and Justice Hammed Baba Idris, the apex court held that the appeal was filed out of time.

Although Nigeria's constitution has no role for traditional rulers, they are nevertheless widely respected as custodians of religion and culture. This can be seen as a form of power.

Tinubu speaks on new Alaafin

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has recalled how he wanted to put a call through to the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, over the location of the then Alaafin of Oyo-designate.

The president commented while playing host to the newly inaugurated Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, at the presidential villa in Abuja on Friday, May 16.

Tinubu explained that the monarch created a tension when he was first elected to be monarch, and then he returned to Canada.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng