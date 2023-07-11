Mallam Nasir El Rufai said his deputies while governor of Kaduna state were humiliated by elders from the southern part of the state, who are from their zone

El-Rufai said the late Barnabas Bala and Hadiza Balarabe are from Southern Kaduna but were humiliated by their people

The former Kaduna state governor said Bala offered thrice to resign from office within his first two years in office

Ikeja, Lagos State - The immediate former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, has narrated how his deputies were humiliated by elders from the southern part of the state, who were from their zone.

Premium Times reported that El-Rufai said in his first tenure in 2015, his deputy, Barbanas Bala, a southern Kaduna Christian, was almost frustrated out of office by some unnamed southern Kaduna elders.

El-Rufai says Southern Kaduna elders humiliated his deputies, Barnabas Bala and Hadiza Balarabe, who are from their zone. Photo Credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

My deputy was almost frustrated out of office, El-Rufai says

He said Bala” was almost frustrated out of office in the first two years”.

The former governor stated this on Saturday, July 8, while delivering a keynote address during the book launch and retirement event in honour of Ishaq Akintola, the founder of Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC)

According to El-Ruai, his deputy, Bala was hated and called a “sellout” for coming from a minority ethnic group, Moroa, and not the Atyap, Bajju, Jaba or Kagoro

He added that the “self-appointed, so-called Southern Kaduna Christian elders” were angry with Bala for not accepting a list of prospective deputy governor candidates.

“Nothing prepared either Bantex or I for the viciousness with which he was treated by the constituency he was meant to be represented by his presence on the governorship ticket. He offered thrice to resign from office within our first two years in office.

“Bantex therefore barely made it to the end of our first term, psychologically battered by the hostility and hobbled by a resurgence of ill-health… Bantex lost his bid to represent the Kaduna South Senatorial District in the 2019 election. We lost him a year or so later.”

E-Rufai further stated that during his second tenure in 2019, he chose a Muslim Southern Kaduna woman, Hadiza Balarabe.

He said the hostilities still didn’t cease as Hadiza is from a minority ethnic group (Gwantu) in southern Kaduna and she is a Muslim in a predominantly Christian zone.

“For the 2019 election, my choice of running mate followed the established pattern, except in two particulars: gender and religion. Dr Hadiza Balarabe is from a minority ethnic group (Gwantu) in southern Kaduna, but she is a woman and a Muslim.

“Her choice met with the usual hostility from the same persons that had so battered and demoralised Bantex, my first deputy. But it demonstrated that not everyone who mouths diversity and inclusion is actually interested in those values.

The first woman to be elected as deputy governor from the far north of Nigeria was not seen as a pathfinder, a breakthrough for gender and a reaffirmation of the possibility of democracy to elect persons from minority and excluded groups. Only one marker of identity seemed to matter in such quarters. But the fact that Bantex had that marker – religion – had saved neither him nor I from opprobrium.”

