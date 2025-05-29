Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan's battle in the suit filed by the Federal Government against her has been scheduled for hearing on Tuesday, June 3

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja announced the arraignment date on Thursday, May 29, as referenced in suit No. CR/297/25

The case was a response to the defamatory statement that Natasha allegedly made against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Yahaya Bello, former Kogi governor

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has said it will commence the arraignment of the embattled senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Usuaghan, on Tuesday, June 3, over the criminal defamation suit the federal government had filed against her.

Hiradi Dada, the court registrar, signed the arraignment notice, which was referenced in suit No. CR/297/25. The case proceedings were scheduled as response to the defamatory statement the suspended senator allegedly made against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the immediate past governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, bordering on an assassination plot.

The Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation (DPPF) in the Ministry of Justice had filed the suit on Friday, May 16.

Why FG charges Natasha to court

Premium Times reported that suspended Senator Natasha was facing prosecution under Section 391 of the Penal Code Law, Cap 89, Laws of the Federation, 1990, based on the court filing. Under the section, it is criminal to claim to damage the reputation of another person.

the court document indicated that Godswill Akpabio, the Senate president and the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, had been scheduled to testify as witnesses in the case. The duo were also listed as nominal complainants.

The allegations were a result of the senator's comment while speaking in a live interview on Channels Television's "Politics Today" on Thursday, May 3, 2025. The witnesses in the suit also include Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, Sandra Duru. Other witnesses are Maya Iliya and Abdulhafiz Garba, who are police investigators.

Why the Senate suspended Senator Natasha

This came after a series of confrontations between Senator Natasha and the Senate leadership. Natasha was suspended from the Red Chamber on March 6 over gross violation of Senate standing orders after a dispute on a seating arrangement involving Akpabio.

Senator Natasha has alleged that her suspension was unlawful and politically motivated. She also denied the claim that the earlier allegation of sexual harassment within the Senate was unrelated to her.

Assassination plot: Natasha accuses Akpabio, Yahaya Bello

Weeks after her suspension, Natasha submitted several petitions against the Senate president, which included the allegation that Akpabio plotted her assassination. She also alleged that Bello had initiated and funded her recall from the Senate, adding that the former governor was acting on the instructions of Akpabio.

According to her, the arrangement was to assassinate her in a way that would look like a mob attack outside Abuja. In their reactions to the allegation, Akpabio and Yahaya Bello then petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and called for a full investigation.

They also asked the police boss to prosecute the Kogi senator for criminal defamation, false allegation, incitement and conduct that threatened the peace of the public.

Court to hear Akpabio's suit against Natasha

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio's suit against the suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has been scheduled for hearing on Tuesday, May 13.

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court fixed the date after the second and third defendants made their submissions on Monday, May 12.

Natasha and Akpabio have been engaged in a legal and media battle since they had an encounter during the Senate plenary in February this year.

