Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state appears to have made an entry into the good books of residents of the southern Kaduna

The governor was commended for taking a bold stance against the activities of bandits in Kaduna state and the country as a whole

People of the southern region of Kaduna have also said that the bold statement made by the governor on the treatment of bandits resonates with the minds of residents

The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has been commended for his stance on the activities and prosecution of bandits in the state.

Daily Trust reports that Jonathan Asake, the president of the Southern Kaduna People's Union (SOKAPU) has backed Governor El-Rufai's decision, not to treat the bandits with a kid's glove.

People of southern Kaduna have thrown their weight behind El-Rufai's stance against bandits Photo: Kaduna state government

Asake said treating the bandits with a kid's glove will only embolden them and lead to more harm in society.

He said:

“What we should do is to also declare war on them because we should protect the territorial integrity of the country and we have a military that can do that."

The Punch reports that many residents of the state have reacted in affirmation to Governor El-Rufai's comment.

Also, reacting to the governor's comments that bandits who kill and maim citizens have no place among humans, residents of Birnin Gwari, Giwa and Chikun local government areas of the state have volunteered to lead soldiers and other security agents to the hideouts of bandits.

Also, one of the residents of Fatika district of Giwa LGA, Sani Ibrahim said the governor's statement solidifies the position of the people of Kaduna state.

Another Kaduna resident, Abubakar Ismail, of Birnin Gwarin, said the governor's comment brings succour to the people of the state who have suffered in the hands of the bandits.

Ismail said:

“It’s what we’ve been hoping for, the government and security forces know their hideouts and if they claim not to know, then they should come and we’ll show them.”

I don’t believe in rehabilitating terrorists, says Governor Nasir El-Rufai

El-Rufai had made his stance known concerning repentant terrorists who have continued to kill residents and destroy property in Kaduna.

The governor who is a former minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja said terrorists should be killed.

Governor El-Rufai had in the past, stated that the Kaduna state government won't negotiate with terrorists.

El-Rufai reveals Buhari will relocate to Kaduna after leaving Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari seems to be already preparing for life after office when he steps down in 2023.

The president recently spoke on his retirement plans ahead of the 2023 general elections, stating that he has missed his farm.

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, is also quite confident that the president will return to the state after his tenure.

