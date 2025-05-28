President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointments of 10 governing council members to three federal universities

The presidency, in a statement, explained that the universities included UNIABUJA, UNN, and NAU

Recall that the reconstitution of the UNIABUJA governing council came two months after the president dissolved the council and sacked its vice chancellor over eligibility controversies

President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of a new governing council for three federal universities. These are the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), and Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Recall that in February, the president dissolved the University of Abuja's governing council and subsequently sacked its vice chancellor, Aisha Maikudi, following the controversies that trailed her eligibility.

Tinubu reconstitutes UNIABUJA governing council

However, in a statement on Tuesday, May 27, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, disclosed that the president appointed a new governing council for the university, two months after its leadership tussle.

The UNIABUJA governing council members are Prof. Sarki Abdulkadir (North West), Prof. Rosemary Egonmwan (South South), Prof. Aminu Dukku (North East), and Dr. Adedeji Adefuye (South West).

In the UNN, the president filled vacancies in the governing council of the federal universities as he appointed Rt. Hon. Barr. Ogbonna Eugene Odo (South East) and Muhammad Inuwa Tahir (North West).

The full statement is here:

Lawyer calls for review of Nigeria's university system

The appointment came amid the call for a review of Nigeria's university system. Oladotun Hassan, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, posited that the Nigerian education system should be reviewed, suggesting that students should not spend more than three years in universities, and they should also go for professional courses to improve themselves.

His comment reads:

"The more you overstay in the university with the avalanches of crises of most universities, from the ASUU strike to internal crises. All these can be solved with the minimal stay of students on campus, and see how best they can actively engage the system. Spending three years on courses like law, geography, accounting and all professional courses. They can now be doing advanced courses in such areas of the profession."

Tinubu gives appointment to former Senate president

Additionally, the president announced the appointment of four new members to the governing council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University. The appointees are Dr. Nkem Okeke (South East), Ofoke Chukwuma Charles Ugbala (South East), Dame Amina Patrick Yakowa (North West), and Nojeeb Oriola Agunbiade (South West).

The president's appointment came days after he appointed Ken Nnamani, the former Senate President, as the chairman of the Nigerian Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS). Along with Nnamani, the president also named the ex-secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Ayim Pius Ayim (Ebonyi), as the chairman of the National Merit Awards.

Tinubu dismisses allegation of one-party state

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu commented on the recent allegation by some opposition politicians that he was working to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Speaking at the APC national summit in Abuja on May 22, he maintained that people were joining his party because they were driving the aspirations of the people.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party had accused Tinubu of causing an opposition party crisis to stage his plan.

