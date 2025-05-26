Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration should share the 753 seized houses in Abuja among tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Sani said the seized houses should be given to universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and research institutes in the country.

He said the 753 houses are enough to go round all the tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Senator Sani made this known via his X handle @ShehuSani on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

The former federal lawmaker said the institutions will decide what to do with the houses.

According to Sani, future generations will learn from the history of the seized houses and appreciate the actions taken by the federal government.

“The 753 seized Houses in Abuja should be shared with all Nigerian Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges of Education, and Research Institutes. It's enough to go round. They can decide what they want to do with it. The future generation will learn from the history of the Houses and appreciate the actions taken.”

Nigerians react

@woye1

Noooo. Sell it to people.

2: past FG not Obasanjo approved a monetization policy that no govt has reversed it. So the law/regulation stays.

@OwoBalo

Or aged people. From 70 above. Things are just very difficult to share in a complex state like this.

@Galacticus_O

Rather be converted to Doctors’ quarters.

@Akin_Malaolu

That is not a good idea. Of what use would it served them? As liaison offices? As a Guest House?

Let the Houses go into mortgage and selection exercise should be for Assistant Directors and below. They have more years in service and could get the mortgaged ending.

@dagobert2

Everyone has an opinion on how to share the 753 Emefiele houses. No one is addressing how to plug the holes in the system that allowed one man to steal this much money in the first place. Too much incentive for corruption, yet we complain the country isn't moving forward. Shame!

@Iykegold2

Just see the thinking of your leaders and you wonder why the country is not making meaningful progress, how, what will universities across the country do with houses in Abuja, why not suggest turning it to FHA estates, doctors quarters or something more meaningful?

@ehcuno

No. It should rather be shared to all the local governments. Let them be generating funds from it.

@OmotoeshoTHE2nd

I disagree. Reselling it as they have embarked remained the best option.

Give it to poly and watch the current Rector turn it into his personal property.

We have for worse people than Emefiele, na power and position never touch their hand. You mind go skip

Tinubu issues directive on Emefiele’s 753 duplexes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu directed that the forfeited 753-unit housing estate reportedly owned by former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele should be completed.

The president has also directed that the property should be made available to Nigerians interested in buying in a transparent manner.

Arc Ahmed Dangiwa, the minister of housing and urban development, disclosed the president's directive after the EFCC officially handed over the facility to his ministry.

FG's portal Nigerians can apply to buy Emefiele's 753 Duplexes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the federal government announced plans to sell the 753-unit Estate linked to Emefiele recovered by the EFCC.

Although the sales have not officially started, FG promises that it will be sold to ordinary Nigerians.

The sale will be conducted via the federal government portal and is expected to come with flexible payment options.

