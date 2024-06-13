A Nigerian pilgrim has given birth to a bouncing baby boy in Makkah while performing the ritual of Hajj

The delivery was made inside a Saudi maternity centre that is close to the holy Mosque and is equipped with modern medical equipment

The mother was happy and grateful for the level of care she got from the healthcare givers

A Nigerian Muslim who is currently at the holy land of Makkah for the annual Hajj has given birth to a bouncing baby boy.

According to Saudi medical authorities, the child's birth marks the first in this year's Hajj.

The Nigerian newborn baby is the first to be born during this year's Hajj.

Reports have it that the baby is birthed prematurely and hence has to be accorded extra care at the Asian hospital.

The Makkah Health Cluster reported that the pilgrim; who was in her 31st week of pregnancy, five weeks short of the regular nine months, was admitted to the medical facility when she started experiencing labor pain.

The woman, however, had a natural delivery without needing surgical intervention and named the newborn after the holy Prophet Muhammad.

She expressed her profound gratitude for the state-of-the-art care she enjoyed in the maternity centre. She thanked the medical staff for their human touches

FG Commits N90 Billion to Subsidise 2024 Hajj Pilgrimage

In another report, the vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, has revealed that the federal government approved N90 billion to support Nigerian Muslims attending the annual pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The N90 billion was approved to subsidise the sudden hike in the fare fee to the holy land.

Shettima disclosed this during the inaugural flight take-off at Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport in Kebbi.

Governor approves N2.1 billion subsidy for intending pilgrims

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed, had approved N2.1 billion as a 2024 Hajj fare subsidy.

This came after NAHCON increased the 2024 Hajj fare by N1.9 million, and many intending pilgrims who were unable to meet the new payment deadline demanded a refund of their money.

Following Bala's move, the state’s 2,290 intending pilgrims will now receive a subsidy of N959,000, amounting to 50 per cent of the increment by the Muslim body.

