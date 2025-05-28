Videos from Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's Tanzanian wedding venue have emerged on social media

One of the clips captured interior designers decorating the venue as pictures of the couple were spotted at different corners of the hall

The video of JP 2025's grand finale venue has also stirred reactions from Nigerian netizens, with some calling for another wedding in Nigeria

Nigerians are in for another loved-up moment as the videos from Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's wedding finale venue in Tanzania have emerged on social media.

Recall that on April 17, 2025, Priscialla and her Tanzanian husband had their traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria, which was attended by prominent figures in the country.

While many Nigerians thought such a wedding on a grand scale would be the finale, they were in for a surprise when videos of the Tanzanian venue surfaced online.

The videos showed the interior designers conducting last-minute checks while showcasing the extravagant hall, with chairs and tables neatly arranged.

Pictures of Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo were also spotted at different corners of the wedding venue.

Popular Nigerian stars like Funke Akindele, Lola Alao, among others, have already landed in Tanzania to support their colleague Iyabo Ojo.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that late singer Mohbad's son, Liam, was not left out of the wedding preparations. The little boy was seen looking cute in a pink two-piece and a grey beanie on his head.

The video showing interior designers at JP2025 venue in Tanzania is below:

Watch another video showing the exterior and interior of JP2025 venue in Tanzania

Toyin Abraham, others react to JP2025 venue

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from Nigerian netizens as they shared their opinions about the wedding venue. Read the comments below:

toyin_abraham said:

"Letssss gooo."

bimz_models reacted:

"The live video that will begin from 12pm tomorrow ehn, it will take like 7months before the live video ends coz a lot of our favs name go long on the list."

funmilayo833 said:

"In the name of Jesus, this marriage will not be a narrow, it will be sweet in the name of Jesus."

thrift_and_more_by_bukkie said:

"One more leg for Naija abeg We no gre TZ is winning."

glams_by_ariyike commented:

"We no go gree one more in Nigeria 🇳🇬."

thynnaishere commented:

"Shey TZ wan come win Naija ni? Agbedo...naija no de ever carry last o. There must be one more for Naija...we no go gree o."

iamtolani_abike said:

"No sleeping tonight, phone fully charged."

Iyabo Ojo arrives in Tanzania

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo set social media buzzing as she and her son, Festus, landed in Tanzania for the final leg of her daughter Priscilla’s wedding to Juma Jux.

A video that made the rounds on Saturday, May 25, 2025, captured the heartfelt moment the stylish actress arrived at the Tanzanian airport.

The Yoruba actress and her son were warmly received by her daughter and a group of local drummers.

