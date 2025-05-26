The family of Alhaji Abbas Daniyan and his manager, kidnapped in Kwara State, has raised alarm over their worsening condition 18 days after their abduction

Despite paying N100 million in part ransom, they face continued threats and pressure from the abductors demanding the remaining N100 million

The lack of government and security intervention has sparked outrage in Edu LGA, as fear spreads among local business owners

The family of a kidnapped petrol dealer in Kwara State, Alhaji Abbas Daniyan, and his manager, Abubakar Issa, has raised alarm over their deteriorating health and the lack of concrete government intervention, 18 days after the duo was abducted.

The victims were kidnapped on Thursday, May 9th, 2025, at the Daniyan Shaba Global Investment filling station located at the newly renovated Gbugbu International Market in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The family of the abducted businessman had already mustered out N100m out of the demanded N200m ransom.

Family source and community members narrated that the unidentified gunmen stormed the market area shortly after the close of business, carted away an undisclosed sum of money, and set ablaze a Toyota Sienna vehicle before whisking away the businessman and his manager.

Abductors demanding N200m ransom

A family source who spoke to Legit.ng under anonymity for security reasons revealed that the abductors are demanding N200 million for the release of both victims.

“Alhaji Abbas Daniyan and Mr. Abubakar Issa, his manager, were kidnapped, and the abductors demanded a total ransom of N200 million for both victims to be released,” the source said.

He continued:

“The issue has now lingered for 16 days. The state Commissioner of Police was made aware and sent the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) through the Area Commander to address the community.

They assured us they are working on it, but since then, there has been no official word from the Emir of Lafiagi or the local government chairman. This silence has left the community in shock.”

The source also disclosed that, under pressure and continued threats from the kidnappers, the victims' families and community members had paid N100 million in part ransom.

“The abductors are threatening us to pay the remaining N100 million urgently. They warned that if the full ransom is not delivered soon, Mr. Abubakar Issa, who has sustained a life-threatening injury during captivity, may not survive,” he added.

Family scramble to meetup with demands

The family has now begun selling properties to meet the rest of the ransom demand. According to the source, Alhaji Abbas owns four filling stations, with three in active operation.

Groaning has increased over Kwara government's lackluster handling of the case

“One filling station is in his hometown, Ndeji. Another is at Gbugbu International Market, and the third is located at Kokona, near Tsaragi. We have started making arrangements to sell some of his assets, and there’s even a consideration to take out a bank loan to raise the money,” the source disclosed.

Legit.ng learned further that frustration is growing among family members and community residents over the slow response of security agencies and silence from local authorities.

“The government and the police are not helping matters. We expected that, given the prominence of the victim and the violent nature of the attack, there would be swift intervention. But 16 days later, we are left alone to negotiate with armed criminals,” the source lamented.

The incident has sparked fear among local business owners in Edu LGA, particularly around the thriving Gbugbu International Market. Residents are now calling on Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Commissioner of Police, and relevant security agencies to step in and secure the immediate release of the victims.

