FCT, Abuja - Some kidnappers on Monday morning, May 26, stormed Grow Homes estate, repeatedly seizing some residents.

As reported by Vanguard, terrified residents disclosed that the incident happened between 12 am and 1:30 am in the community which is within Chikakore axis of Kubwa, Abuja’s largest suburban town.

One resident who confirmed seeing a man and a woman taken away by the kidnappers said at daybreak, the woman was later found within the estate, having been freed by her abductors for unknown reasons.

He, however, could not ascertain the number of persons kidnapped.

He said:

“The incident happened around 12 am. Those guys were well-armed, and they overpowered the local vigilance team. The police came at about 1 am, and there was a fierce exchange of gunfire for about 30 minutes.

“We are begging the government to fix this road for easy access for security patrol vehicles. We also beg the police and, of course, the FCT Administration to help site a station here for rapid response."

Police confirm Abuja attack

Meanwhile, Josephine Adeh, the federal capital territory (FCT) police spokesperson, said one resident was kidnapped.

Daily Trust quoted Adeh as saying:

“The FCT Police Command, on Monday, 26th May 2025, at about 01:00AM, received a distress call from Police officers stationed in front of Grow Homes Estate, Kuchibuyi village in Byazhin, resorting an attack by armed assailants and requesting reinforcement.

“Upon swift deployment to the scene, it was discovered that the armed attackers had breached the estate through the rear perimeter fence and forcefully abducted two victims.

“The responding Police officers exchanged gunfire with the attackers for about 40 minutes, and rescued one of the victims, identified as Chinyere Joe. Unfortunately, the attackers escaped with the second victim.

“The Command’s Anti-Kidnapping unit in collaboration with the army and other security operatives has since launched an operation to track down the fleeing suspects and ensure the safe rescue of the remaining abducted victim.

“The FCT Police Command urges residents to remain vigilant, cooperate with law enforcement, and report all suspicious activities or emergencies promptly via the following emergency numbers: 08032003913, 08028940883, 07057337653."

More to come...

