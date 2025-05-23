The paramount ruler of the Swali Community in Yenagoa LGA, HRH Wilcox Seiyefa Job, has been suspended by Bayelsa state governor Douye Diri

The prominent monarch in Bayelsa state was suspended with immediate effect following his son's involvement in cult-related activities

The Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mrs. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, confirmed the suspension in a statement and shared further details

Bayelsa state, Jalingo - Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state has approved the suspension of the Paramount Ruler of Swali Community in Yenagoa Local Government Area, HRH Wilcox Seiyefa Job.

Bayelsa monarch suspended over son's link to cultism, violence

The suspension takes immediate effect, was confirmed in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mrs. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Thompson Amule.

As reported by The Nation, the governor said the monarch’s suspension was due to his inability to show leadership expected of his position in the fight against crime and cultism.

The statement reads:

“The Monarch’s suspension is due to the traditional ruler’s inability to show leadership expected of his position in the fight against crime and cultism amidst credible intelligence that two of his sons are involved in cult activities in the community.

“The Commissioner of Police has been directed to declare the two royal sons and all those involved in cultism in Swali wanted. All those involved are to be arrested for investigation and prosecution.”

This is not the first time that a Nigerian governor will take action against. A Magistrate court reportedly remanded a traditional ruler, Oba Abdulsemiu Ogunjobi, at the Ilaro Correctional Centre in Ogun state.

Oba Ogunjobi was remanded in custody after failing to meet the bail condition granted him for assault.

The monarch got into trouble after he was seen in a viral video assaulting a 73-year-old man, Abraham Areola.

Legit.ng reported that Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has taken action against the Emir of Daware, Alhaji Hassan Ja’afaru.

Fintiri suspended Emir Ja’afaru following a series of complaints of maladministration, corruption, etc.

The Permanent Secretary of Chieftiancy Affairs, Adama Mamman, made this known in a letter dated April 25, 2025.

Read related articles here:

Governor Abiodun suspends Ogun monarch

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that the Olorile of Orile-Ifo, Oba Abdulsemiu Ogunjobi, was suspended for six months over what was termed "uncivil conduct".

The Ogun state government led by Governor Dapo Abiodun announced the monarch's suspension in a statement made available to the press.

The monarch was allegedly seen in a viral video assaulting a 73-year-old chief identified as Areola Abraham, over a chieftaincy tussle.

