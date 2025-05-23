Tragedy struck on Thursday, May 22, 2025, over suspected food poisoning in the Magama Jibia area of Katsina state

Three persons lost their lives and another landed in a hospital after consuming spaghetti noodles

It was gathered that a 20-year-old woman, Fatima Abdulkadir, who prepared the food, and two other suspects have been arrested

Katsina state - A suspected food poisoning has killed three persons and landed another in a hospital in the Magama Jibia area of Katsina State.

The tragic incident occurred after the victims consumed spaghetti noodles prepared by a 20-year-old woman, Fatima Abdulkadir.

Suspected food poisoning rocks Katsina community.

Victims rushed to hospital but could not be saved

A security and counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, said the victims were rushed to Jibia General Hospital after consuming spaghetti but passed away while receiving treatment

Makama identified the deceased victims include Hussaina Ayuba, Ahmed Ayuba, and Nana Ayuba.

He disclosed this via his X handle @ZagazOlaMakama on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

He, however, said a 12-year-old girl, Hafsat Ayuba, was undergoing treatment and recuperating under medical care.

The security expert further stated the cook and two other suspects had been arrested.

“The victims were Hussaina Ayuba, Ahmed Ayuba, and Nana Ayuba, who died while receiving treatment at Jibia General Hospital after allegedly consuming poisoned food.

“A fourth victim, Hafsat Ayuba, 12, is currently recuperating and still under medical care.

“The sources disclosed that a 20-year-old woman, Fatima Abdulkadir, who prepared the spaghetti noodles allegedly consumed by the victims, along with two others, has been arrested in connection with the incident.”

He added that security personnel visited the scene of the tragic incident

The bodies of the deceased have been released to their relatives for burial according to Islamic rites.

Father, son die from suspected food poisoning

Recall that a suspected food poisoning killed a middle-aged man, identified as Uncle Light, and his son, Miracle.

The tragic incident happened on Wednesday, April 25, 2025, at Ebebe Junction in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

A resident said a woman who lives with the victims left early in the morning with her baby while abandoning the man and his son.

Five siblings die of suspected food poisoning

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that five siblings in Ogidi, Idemili North LGA, tragically died following suspected food poisoning, with their mother now in critical condition.

The family, devastated by the loss, disclosed that the incident occurred after the children ate a meal prepared by their mother on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

The Anambra state police command's spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident on Wednesday, May 7, and shared further details.

