Jos, Plateau state - About 45 people have been confirmed killed and many others injured following a brutal attack on Zike Kimakpa community in Kwall District of Irigwe Chiefdom, Bassa local government area (LGA) of Plateau state.

As reported by Channels Television, a Kwall community leader, Wakili Tongwe, confirmed the deadly attack.

Tongwe said the attackers invaded the village in the early hours of Monday, April 14, and shot sporadically at residents who were scampering for safety after hearing gunshots.

The community leader divulged that a team of vigilantes, including himself and some security personnel, were on patrol in another community when the attackers invaded the village and started shooting.

Leadership newspaper also noted the sad development, saying about 30 homes were razed down by the rampaging attackers.

Plateau govt reacts to new deadly attack

Meanwhile, the Plateau state government has condemned in strong terms, another unprovoked attack by gunmen on Zike Kimakpa community.

Joyce Ramnap, the commissioner of information and communication in Plateau state, described the attack as one too many, adding that this series of attacks posed an existential threat to the lives and livelihoods of the peace-loving people of the state.

Ramnap said:

“It is sad that in less than two weeks after our people were killed in Bokkos local government, this sad incident is reoccurring in another community in Bassa local government.”

She described the attack as another attempt to puncture the peace that has 'gradually returned to the state', maintaining that the attacks were provocative but called on the peaceful people of the state particularly in the affected communities, to remain calm and equally vigilant.

The commissioner emphasised that the Governor Caleb Mutfwang-led administration is determined to deal decisively with individuals or groups found culpable in attacking innocent persons in the state.

Furthermore, she advised against reprisals by the people of the state while urging the security operatives to go after the perpetrators of these dastardly attacks.

Legit.ng reports that some areas in Plateau state have a decades-long history of violence between ethnic groups competing for land.

About two weeks ago in some communities in the state, dozens of people were killed in a similar round of violence.

Tit-for-tat clashes erupt into warfare in Plateau

A prolonged conflict is being witnessed in the prominent northcentral state, as assailants take their brutality to a new level.

In Plateau, farming communities and nomadic cattle herders often clash - usually over access to land and grazing rights. But these tit-for-tat clashes have erupted into inter-communal warfare, killing dozens since 2023.

This region, where the Muslim north meets the Christian south is prone to religious tension - herders are ethnic Fulani and mostly Muslim, while the farmers are mostly Christian.

Amid the constant attacks, Governor Mutfwang has blamed the spike in violence on the genocidal mission of individuals bent on grabbing land and wiping out natives.

Plateau massacre: Troops foil militia attacks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) foiled coordinated militia attacks on five Plateau communities.

The troops under the ongoing Operation Lafiyan Jamaa stopped the militias from attacking the Tamiso, Daffo, Manguna, Taddai, and Hurti communities.

