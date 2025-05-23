The father of a WAEC candidate who was reportedly shot dead in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, has narrated his side of the story.

Kehinde Alade's father explained that he was only trying to avoid the fact that his son was late to the examination, which was scheduled for 8:30 a.m

He denied the accusation that he was driving against traffic, stating that he used the usual shortcut that was not prohibited

14-year-old Kehinde Alade's father has finally spoken after his son was tragically shot dead. He explained that he was only trying to ensure that the young boy was not late to his West African Examination Council (WAEC) exam, which was scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

Recall that a stray bullet killed Kehinde while he and his father were on their way to the examination centre on Gbagi Market Road in the Egbeda local government area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The heartbreaking incident has led to outrage and calls for justice.

Odunayo Alade, father of Kehinde Alade, speaks

In an interview with News Central, Oduayo Alade narrated his encounter with the officers of the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA) while he was driving the children to school.

He noted that he was blocked and harassed by the operatives, even when they hit his car, adding that he was trying to find his way when another towing vehicle hit his car, which was why he had to reverse and use alternative route.

He firmly denied the allegation that he was driving against the traffic when the incident happened. He argued that he was using a common shortcut route that was never prohibited.

He said:

“I did not take one-way. That road is a shortcut everyone uses. It is close to the main road and not restricted. I won’t say one-way because the place is a very short distance."

Ibadan community mourns the killing of Kehinde Alade

The incident had led to mourning in the community and raised concerns about the conduct of law enforcement agencies and the safety of the public.

When asked to respond to why he failed to stop, he said:

“You know how the Nigerian government works. If you’re on your own, once you fall into their trap, you understand."

How Kehinde Alade died

He further explained that the brother of the deceased was supposed to be writing the WASSCE the day before, and that if he had stopped, he would have been delayed and not meet up with the schedule, which was the reason he had to manoeuvre his way.

The moment he manoeuvred past the officers, he said he heard a gunshot but was moving on until his twin brother began to scream.

He narrated that a bystander rushed Kehinde to Welfare Hospital in Alakia area, where he was given oxygen and later transferred to the University College Hospital. Sadly, the teenager died before they arrived at the hospital.

