A 14-year-old secondary school student, Kehinde Paul, lost his life after being struck by a stray bullet allegedly fired by a police officer in Oyo State

His father, Odunayo Alade, recounted the tragic incident, explaining how he had been rushing to get his children to school when confronted by OYRTMA officials and law enforcement officers

Demanding justice, Alade insists that those responsible for the fatal shooting must be held accountable to prevent such senseless tragedies from recurring

Odunayo Alade, father of 14-year-old Kehinde Paul, has detailed the tragic events of May 19, when his son was fatally struck by a stray bullet while on his way to school.

The incident occurred along Gbagi Market road in the Egbeda Local Government Area of Oyo State, where a police officer allegedly fired the shot that hit the secondary school student as he sat inside his father’s car, PUNCH reported.

Father recounts fatal shooting incident

In an interview with News Central TV, Alade explained that he had been using a common shortcut to reach the main junction of his neighbourhood, aiming to get his children to school on time.

Kehinde’s older brother had an important West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) paper scheduled for 8:30 a.m. that day, further necessitating their haste.

Alade recalled, “I was taking the children to school yesterday morning, and at the entrance of my junction, just a stone’s throw, not up to one pole or two poles, to where we just followed and branched to a normal way. So as I came out, I had to gauge the tyre, then enter the road, but to my surprise, I saw OYRTMA officials.”

He described how officers from the Oyo Road Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA) attempted to stop him, blocking his vehicle and forcing him to reverse. After manoeuvring past them, he believed he had evaded the confrontation. Moments later, a gunshot rang out.

“So after I left them, I just heard the gunshot. I didn’t stop. Then the boy in question was shouting, ‘Daddy, Daddy, Daddy, Daddy,’” Alade recounted.

The bullet struck Kehinde as he sat in the vehicle, prompting his twin brother to alert their father to his injuries. Alade stopped the car and rushed to assist his son, but the wound was severe.

He explained that concerned individuals helped transport Kehinde to a nearby hospital, where he was placed on oxygen before being moved to the University College Hospital (UCH). Unfortunately, he did not survive the journey.

Kehinde dreamt of becoming a lawyer

Kehinde had recently switched from Science to Arts at school, aspiring to study law.

His father shared, “As a matter of fact, he was telling me last week that he would like to be a lawyer. Before they resumed for first term in SS1, I bought their science textbooks for two of them separately.

As they were resuming for the second term, he decided that he’s no longer interested in science. He said, ‘I want to become a lawyer.’ So, he went back to Art class.”

Alade also revealed that he had been solely raising his children since their mother abandoned the family seven years ago.

Eyewitness supports father’s account

An eyewitness who was in the car during the incident corroborated Alade’s statement in a now-viral video. He stated that officials were aware there were children in the vehicle.

He explained, “One of them came and tried to open the door and drag the steering with the deceased’s father. Another one tried to open my own door too and he made a statement saying, ‘You’re carrying children and you’re driving rough.’ So they knew we were carrying children. They saw them in uniform.”

Police launch investigation as officer is detained

Following the incident, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, ordered a full-scale investigation into Kehinde’s killing. The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed that the officer responsible has been taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Government stated that the operation involving OYRTMA officials and police officers was conducted in response to repeated violations of one-way driving, which have led to fatal accidents in the past.

Alade has demanded accountability, insisting that his son’s death cannot go unpunished.

“This cannot go unpunished. I want those responsible to be held accountable. No parent should have to endure the pain of losing a child in such a senseless manner. I need to understand why this happened.”

