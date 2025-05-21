A police officer accidentally shot and killed 14-year-old Kehinde Alade during a traffic stop after the father’s reckless driving escalated a police chase in Ibadan

The officer aimed at the vehicle’s tyres but missed, striking the student; the officer and team have been arrested and an investigation launched

Oyo Police Command expressed condolences to the family and vowed a transparent probe, pledging to hold those responsible accountable

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Oyo state Police Command has explained the circumstances that led to the tragic killing of 14-year-old secondary school student, Kehinde Alade, by a police officer during a traffic enforcement operation in Ibadan on Tuesday, May 20.

Police detail events leading to shooting

CSP Adewale Osifeso, spokesperson for the Oyo Police Command, in a statement posted via X, disclosed that the incident occurred around 7.45 a.m. during a joint operation with the Oyo state Traffic Management Authority (OYTMA).

“Officers attempted to stop a black Honda Accord driven by the deceased’s father, Odunayo Alade, for driving against traffic,” Osifeso said.

Father’s reckless driving escalates situation

Instead of complying, the driver accelerated towards enforcement officers, ramming into two OYTMA vehicles and a police Buffalo Patrol Truck.

“The driver broke through barricades meant to stop him, continuing to drive recklessly and endangering lives,” Osifeso explained.

Police shoot at vehicle, tragically hit schoolboy

During the ensuing police chase, an officer fired a shot aimed at the tyres to immobilise the vehicle. Unfortunately, the bullet missed and struck Kehinde Alade, who was seated in the rear of the car.

“The boy was rushed to University College Hospital but was confirmed dead on arrival,” Osifeso stated.

Officer arrested as investigation begins

The police officer involved has been arrested along with other members of the enforcement team.

Commissioner of Police Johnson Adenola has ordered a thorough investigation led by the Deputy Commissioner in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department.

“The officer is cooperating fully with the investigation, which will be transparent with findings made public,” said Osifeso.

Police extend condolences, commit to justice

The police command expressed deep condolences to the family of the deceased and reaffirmed its commitment to accountability.

“We remain resolute in upholding justice and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable,” Osifeso concluded.

