A policeman allegedly shot a secondary school boy to death during a routine traffic operation in Ibadan, Oyo state capital

The tragic incident occurred in the morning of Tuesday, May 20, 2025, while the father was driving his children to school

The heartbroken father, Odunayo Alade, has narrated how the unfortunate incident happened in the Alakia area of Ibadan

Ibadan, Oyo state - Odunayo Alade, the father of the boy, Taiwo, who was killed by a bullet from a police officer in the Alakia area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital has narrated how the tragic incident happened.

Alade said he was in his car with his children when the police hit his vehicle from behind and a police officer shot at his vehicle.

Alade explains that the police bullet penetrated the stomach of his son and came out from the other side. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

The heartbroken father said he didn't notice that the bullet hit his son until his son's siblings brought it to his attention.

According to Alade, the police bullet penetrated his son's stomach and came out from the other side of his body.

Speaking with BBC News Pidgin with tears streaming down his eyes, Alade said:

“I was in the car with the boy and his brother this morning in the Alakia area. In the process, the police hit my car in the back. While still in a state of confusion and reversing my car, suddenly, one police officer in the area just shot at my vehicle.

“Before I knew what was going on, the police bullet hit Taiwo. I didn’t even take note, but his brothers called my attention to the fact that blood was gushing out of his body.

“We rushed him to one hospital but the bullet had penetrated his stomach and come out from the other side.”

Alade has been caring for Taiwo and his brothers since their mother left several years ago.

Oyo govt reacts as policemen kill schoolboy in Ibadan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Oyo state government confirmed that the police officer who fatally shot a secondary schoolboy during a routine traffic operation in Ibadan is currently under investigation.

The Oyo police command confirmed the unfortunate death of the teenager identified as Kehinde Alade.

Many Nigerians have accused the police of killing innocent people by shooting them and also torturing citizens to death.

Benue policeman reportedly kills final-year student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian university student, Ahenjir Emmanuella, was fatally shot by a stray bullet allegedly fired by police officers during a stop-and-search operation at the Wurukum roundabout in Makurdi, the capital of Benue state.

The incident reportedly occurred when officers from the Benue state police command were conducting routine checks at the busy intersection.

Witnesses said police opened fire on a vehicle after the driver reportedly failed to stop, hitting Emmanuella, who was inside the car.

