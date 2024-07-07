Massive demolitions loom along the Gbagada Bariga Channel in Lagos state following the flooding in the state

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, has issued a 48-hour vacation notice to owners of illegal structures and squatters

Wahab said the operatives of the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources will demolish contravening structures to deflood the area

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Lagos state, Gbagada - The Lagos state government has issued a 48-hour vacation notice to property owners who built illegal structures and squatters along the Gbagada Bariga Channel.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said some property owners deliberately built to obstruct the free flow of water in the area.

Wahab said the illegal structures will be demolish after the expiration of the notice Photo credit: @tokunbo_wahab/@jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

Wahab added that shanties were erected along the length of the channel and their activities had blocked collectors that are supposed to carry stormwater into the Channel.

He said all these resulted in the flooding experienced during the week.

He made this known in a statement issued via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @tokunbo_wahab on Sunday, July 7.

“Lagos State government @followlasg gives property owners who built illegal structures and squatters along Gbagada Bariga Channel a 48-hour vacation notice.

“The drainage channel which defloods Bariga, Gbagada, Sholuyi downstream communities and environs, and discharges into System 1 has been taken over by squatters.”

Wahab disclosed that the operatives of the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources will swing into action after the expiration of the notice to remove contravening structures to deflood the area.

"Upon expiration of the notices served, the operatives of Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources @LasgMOE will commence removal of those contravening structures in order to deflood the area."

Source: Legit.ng