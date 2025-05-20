Segun Olanrewaju's corpse has remained in Ghana for almost two months after the Nigerian boxer passed away

'Success' was in action against Jon Mbanugu at the Bukom Arena on March 29, when he collapsed inside the ring

Boxers in Nigeria are demanding answers, urging the NBBofC to repatriate the body of their colleague, who is now late

Nigerian boxers are voicing their anger over the 50-day delay in repatriating the body of Oluwasegun Olanrewaju, known as ‘Success,’ who tragically died after a bout in Ghana.

The 26-year-old collapsed during a fight against Jon Mbanugu at the Bukom Arena on March 29, 2025, and was pronounced dead at Korle-Bu Hospital in Accra.

Despite a seven-member committee submitting a report on Olanrewaju’s death to Ghana’s Minister for Sport and Recreation, Kofi Adam, the situation remains unchanged, per Business Ghana.

No clear timeline has been provided for returning the boxer’s remains to his family, leaving the Nigerian boxing fraternity outraged.

Famous GOtv Boxing Night icon Taiwo Esepo said via Punch:

"A Nigerian fighter died abroad, and yet there’s no urgency to support his family. Why aren’t our authorities pushing harder? This could happen to any of us.”

UBO Champion Idowu Rasheed, who previously faced Olanrewaju, expressed his grief:

"This hits me hard. I considered quitting boxing when I heard, but it’s my livelihood. Keeping his body for so long is unacceptable.

"His family deserves to see him, bury him, and find closure.”

Commonwealth Games medalist Abdul-Afeez Osoba added the sentiment:

“As a Muslim, I believe he should’ve been buried immediately. The delay is painful for his family, and it’s unacceptable.

"I trust the NBBofC is engaging with the Ghana Boxing Authority, but this has taken too long."

How Segun Olanrewaju died

The Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC) secretary general, Remi Aboderin, confirmed a meeting was held on Monday, May 19, but offered no firm update on repatriation efforts. He earlier disclosed that the boxer died of a cardiac arrest:

“We have been able to lay our hands on the preliminary post-mortem results, and it indicates that Segun died from sudden cardiac arrest.

“But further investigation into his heart condition is required, and as a result, his body will not be released to Nigeria for burial until approximately two weeks".

The prolonged delay continues to fuel frustration, with boxers calling for swift action to bring Olanrewaju home for a proper burial.

Segun Olanrewaju's mother speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that the late boxer's mother disclosed that a 21-day period for the repatriation of her son’s body was given by the NBBofC, but this deadline has now passed.

She noted that two weeks after her son’s death, an investigation was conducted in Ghana to determine the cause, yet his body has not been returned, as the family continues to grieve.

She stated that being able to bury him has been disappointing, as she continues to cry while hoping for the body to be repatriated for a proper burial by the family members.

