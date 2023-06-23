Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, have been treated to hours of ceaseless rainfall on Friday, June 23

Many people have been trapped in their houses as a result of the endless rainfall which has resulted in floods in the Trade Moore area of Lugbe

Nigerians have reacted to the flood which appears to be an annual disaster in the Trade Moore area of Lugbe

Lugbe, Abuja - Residents of the Trade Moore in the Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, have been trapped in their houses after hours of endless heavy rainfall.

As reported by NTA News, the ceaseless rainfall has resulted in a serious flood preventing residents from using the bridge.

Abuja residents trapped in their houses as a result of flood. Photo Credit: @haliiiimo_/@NTANewsNow

Source: Twitter

“Flood trapped unspecified numbers of people in their houses at the Trade Moore area of Lugbe in Abuja as a result of hours of ceaseless rainfall this Friday.”

Nigerians react to the reoccurring flood issue in Trade Moore

A Twitter user, AbdlMalik @A_R_ATTA, said flooding has been an issue in the Trade Moore area of Lugbe for over 5 years.

He wrote:

“Every year

“Trademore estate yet to solve this issue

“Over 5 years now..same ol same ol”

Another Nigerian, Lxxxxx @Lnnyyx, said the flood is becoming an annual disaster. He suggested demolition as solution and additional spans to the bridge.

“Demolition of structures along the waterways should be immediate, while additional spans are added to the existing bridge. This is becoming an annual disaster.”

Real Mor @msumar2, said the construction of a better drainage system will reduce effect flooding in the area.

“And Lugbe have some terrible bad roads. The roads need to be renovated and better drainage system will reduce this effect of heavy rainfall.”

Fadipe Bazzit Plug @FBazzit, wrote:

"The Minister For FCT should tell us what measures he had put in place Before now… Else he should be replaced Immediately… despite the harsh economic situation, Flood shouldn’t add to the pain of Common Man Biko… it’s avoidable Na”

IDANOFABUJA @ay_adewale said flooding kills residents every year in the area.

"Don't know why FCDA haven't shut this place down ...every year flood kill people there”

