Tragedy struck on Taiwo street in Ikosi, Ketu area of Lagos state as the flood swept away a primary six pupil simply identified as Joshua

Joshua's mother said her son was supposed to write his common entrance examination into secondary school

An eyewitness said the victim and his schoolmates fell into the drainage as the plank that was used to bridge the canal was completely covered by water

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Ketu, Lagos state - A fruit seller has been thrown into mourning as her son, Joshua, was swept away by flood while returning from school on Taiwo street in Ikosi, Ketu area of Lagos state.

The tragic incident occurred when the primary six alongside his colleagues were returning home from school.

The victim was supposed to write his common entrance exam.

As reported by Daily Trust, the heartbroken mother said she had lost her home in a fire and was living in a temporary shelter.

“Joshua died hungry and cold. He was in primary six; he was supposed to write his common entrance exam.”

A youth leader, who was also a witness, Oloyede, said he warned the children to be careful.

“But unfortunately, the plank that was used to bridge the canal was completely covered by water, and they fell into the drainage.

“I managed to swim and rescue one of them, but unfortunately, Joshua was swept away by the heavy currents and died.”

A community leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity said the Lagos state government left the area prone to flooding after abandoning a project to channel the drainage.

He disclosed that every time it rains, the area is always filled with water.

Heavy downpour causes massive floods in Lagos

