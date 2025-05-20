Skit maker Mr Macaroni has reacted to reports of a WAEC student who lost his life in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital

It is recalled that reports alleged Oyo State policemen, who were said to be in pursuit of suspected internet fraudsters, shot and killed the secondary schoolboy

Mr Macaroni, who also lent his voice amid the outrage on social media, slammed the Nigerian police

Actor and content creator Adebowale Adedayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has joined Nigerians on social media in reacting to reports of a secondary schoolboy losing his life in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Mr Macaroni blasted the Nigerian police, calling them all sorts of names.

Mr Macaroni drags Nigerian police over schoolboy's death.

Source: Instagram

"Wicked, evil, callous, irresponsible, and shamelessly corrupt @PoliceNG just killed an innocent boy in broad daylight!!! Murderers," he wrote in a viral tweet.

Legit.ng previously reported that some Oyo state policemen, allegedly in pursuit of suspected internet fraudsters, shot a secondary schoolboy, who lost his life in the process.

According to the reports, the boy, who was in his father’s car, was heading to school for his West African Examinations Council (WAEC) paper when the police’s gunshot hit him.

Mr Macaroni's comment about Nigerian police after death of Ibadan schoolboy triggers reactions.

Source: Instagram

He was later confirmed dead at Welfare Hospital, he was rushed to..

Videos showing the boy’s lifeless body on a hospital stretcher have also sparked reactions as EndPoliceBrutality trends on X, formerly Twitter.

Mr Macaroni's tweet triggers reactions

Many netizens, in reaction to Mr Macaroni's tweet, shared diverse opinions about the sad incident.

Legit.ng captured some comments, read them below:

AaJessehalliday said:

"They couldn't just allow free 300k just drive away, With no intelligence or information that suspects may be armed and dangerous, they just started shooting because already, they have thought about extorting the alleged fraudsters, they couldn't allow them to run away."

flourish007 wrote:

"I honestly don’t understand why any responsible trained officer would be encouraged to discharge their weapons openly in a crowded area. Akala Road is always busy. Even at night. You simply can’t justify that kind of action."

Greatfuljoseph said:

"And what did Ibadan people do about this ? They all stood there looking at the killers walk away after killing an innocent boy. An Uptil now the whole police station in Ibadan has not being occupied by angry youths mtchewww."

0mobola0duntan wrote:

"Who has right to go after yahoo boys? The police or E F CC? Any answer? One problem we all have now is even when people hear the sound of gun the still there taking video and pictures."

oboy_jay said:

"I’m just waiting to read the statement that will be released by the police, and I pity any yahoo boy them catch today o."

newslinewrld247 said:

"What kinda country is Nigeria? How do you chase fraudsters and at the same time shooting at them. Are they cursed."

Mr Macaroni reacts to Tinubu's old tweets

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mr Macaroni reshared tweets by President Bola Tinubu from 2014.

Tinubu, then in the opposition, tweeted to express his displeasure with the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan-led government.

Returning the same energy, Mr Macaroni revisited the tweets and called out the Tinubu government for also failing to address insecurity in Nigeria,

