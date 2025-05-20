Breaking: Oyo Govt Speaks as Policemen Shoot, Kill Innocent Schoolboy in Ibadan
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro and public affairs.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Ibadan, Oyo state - The Oyo state government has explained what led to the tragic death of a student who was hit by a stray bullet.
Legit.ng had reported how the young boy was killed while on his way to an examination centre to sit the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination organised by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.
Oyo govt sad over student's killing by police
According to the government, the student’s father was driving against traffic when the unfortunate incident happened, The Punch reported.
Vanguard also noted the government's explanation.
In a statement on Tuesday, May 20, by Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the special adviser on media to Governor Seyi Makinde, the government described the incident as “sad, shocking and painful”, adding that it was something that could have been avoided.
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.