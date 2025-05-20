Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro and public affairs.

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Oyo state government has explained what led to the tragic death of a student who was hit by a stray bullet.

Legit.ng had reported how the young boy was killed while on his way to an examination centre to sit the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination organised by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Oyo government mourns as police kill student in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Oyo govt sad over student's killing by police

According to the government, the student’s father was driving against traffic when the unfortunate incident happened, The Punch reported.

Vanguard also noted the government's explanation.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 20, by Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the special adviser on media to Governor Seyi Makinde, the government described the incident as “sad, shocking and painful”, adding that it was something that could have been avoided.

More to follow...

