Boko Haram Attack Reportedly Kills Seven in Deadly Explosion in Borno
- A deadly explosion along the Maiduguri-Damboa Road has reportedly claimed the lives of seven passengers, leaving several others injured
- Reports on Saturday, April 12, revealed that the explosion was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) allegedly planted by Boko Haram terrorists on the dilapidated road
- The explosion occurred while a convoy, escorting commuters between Maiduguri and Damboa, was traveling along the road, which remains a known hotspot for Boko Haram insurgents
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Seven commuters have been reported dead after an explosion along the Maiduguri-Damboa Road.
The explosion followed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Boko Haram terrorists on the dilapidated and deserted road which passes through the Sambisa forest.
Several sources disclosed that the explosion happened while cars on a scheduled military-escorted convoy were transporting passengers from Damboa to Maiduguri on Saturday, April 12, leaving several others with varying degrees of injuries.
The injured persons whose numbers are yet to be specified have been conveyed to a hospital in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, for prompt medical attention.
What to know about the Maiduguri-Damboa Road
As reported by Channels TV, the Maiduguri-Damboa Road links Maiduguri to several local government areas in Southern Borno and has been a hotspot for Boko Haram terrorists for over a decade.
The road was closed to vehicles and commuters until the administration of Babagana Zulum opened the road for passengers to travel to Damboa, Chibok and other LGAs in southern Borno with the help of a military convoy serving as security cover for the commuters.
The convoy traverses the road two times a week after scanning for IED by the military and this has been going on for over two years now.
As reported by The Punch, the Spokesperson of the Borno state police command, ASP Nahum Daso, pleaded for time to gather necessary information before updating the public.
Concerns rise over recent attacks in Borno
Legit.ng reported that this happened days after Borno state Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, raised alarms about the resurgence of Boko Haram attacks, warning the region could spiral back into chaos if the situation worsens.
Zulum appealed for military support, urging the deployment of fighter helicopters and drones to reinforce efforts against insurgents, emphasizing the need for proactive military action.
The Shehu of Borno and other leaders highlighted areas still under Boko Haram control and called for urgent road repairs to aid security operations and economic recovery.
Read more about Borno here:
- Tinubu’s minister reacts to report of dismissing Governor Zulum’s security concerns in Borno
- "We were deceived": Former Boko Haram member shares how she was radicalised
- Explosion rocks Lagos capital, police react
Military battle with Boko Haram terrorists in Borno
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that troops and Boko Haram terrorists engaged in fierce battle and exchange of gunfire for hours in Borno state.
A captain and Corporal Soldier were killed during the gun battle on Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Izge village, Gwoza local government area of the state.
A resident said the surviving terrorists evacuated the dead bodies of their colleagues from the scene.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.