A deadly explosion along the Maiduguri-Damboa Road has reportedly claimed the lives of seven passengers, leaving several others injured

Reports on Saturday, April 12, revealed that the explosion was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) allegedly planted by Boko Haram terrorists on the dilapidated road

The explosion occurred while a convoy, escorting commuters between Maiduguri and Damboa, was traveling along the road, which remains a known hotspot for Boko Haram insurgents

Seven commuters have been reported dead after an explosion along the Maiduguri-Damboa Road.

The explosion followed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Boko Haram terrorists on the dilapidated and deserted road which passes through the Sambisa forest.

Several sources disclosed that the explosion happened while cars on a scheduled military-escorted convoy were transporting passengers from Damboa to Maiduguri on Saturday, April 12, leaving several others with varying degrees of injuries.

The injured persons whose numbers are yet to be specified have been conveyed to a hospital in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, for prompt medical attention.

What to know about the Maiduguri-Damboa Road

As reported by Channels TV, the Maiduguri-Damboa Road links Maiduguri to several local government areas in Southern Borno and has been a hotspot for Boko Haram terrorists for over a decade.

The road was closed to vehicles and commuters until the administration of Babagana Zulum opened the road for passengers to travel to Damboa, Chibok and other LGAs in southern Borno with the help of a military convoy serving as security cover for the commuters.

The convoy traverses the road two times a week after scanning for IED by the military and this has been going on for over two years now.

As reported by The Punch, the Spokesperson of the Borno state police command, ASP Nahum Daso, pleaded for time to gather necessary information before updating the public.

Concerns rise over recent attacks in Borno

Legit.ng reported that this happened days after Borno state Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, raised alarms about the resurgence of Boko Haram attacks, warning the region could spiral back into chaos if the situation worsens.

Zulum appealed for military support, urging the deployment of fighter helicopters and drones to reinforce efforts against insurgents, emphasizing the need for proactive military action.

The Shehu of Borno and other leaders highlighted areas still under Boko Haram control and called for urgent road repairs to aid security operations and economic recovery.

Military battle with Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that troops and Boko Haram terrorists engaged in fierce battle and exchange of gunfire for hours in Borno state.

A captain and Corporal Soldier were killed during the gun battle on Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Izge village, Gwoza local government area of the state.

A resident said the surviving terrorists evacuated the dead bodies of their colleagues from the scene.

