The Zamfara state government has denied the report that a 22-year-old Miss Zainab Muhamadu is to face the death penalty for converting to Christianity.

Governor Dauda Lawal’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the report is completely false and seeks to generate traffic.

Idris debunked a story claiming Zainab is set to stand trial in Sharia Court on Friday, May 23, 2025, for switching religions.

As reported by Premium Times, Idris made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

The governor’s aide said there is no such case exists before any Shari’ah Court in Zamfara State.

“The attention of the Zamfara State Government has been drawn to mischievous fake news circulating about a 22-year-old Miss Zainab Muhamadu, who is facing the death penalty for converting to Christianity.

“We want to categorically state that it is the handiwork of enemies of peace, who are hellbent on creating a tension where there is none.

“The fake news, which was spread on social media by an online platform notorious for circulating unverified stories and falsehoods, is nothing more than a failed attempt to disrupt peace."

The statement added that the Grand Khadi of the Zamfara Sharia Court of Appeal confirmed that there has never been such a case before any Shari’a court in the state.

The Zamfara govt said the story was found to be false after summoning all relevant authorities and security agencies to verify the authenticity of the story.

“The woman whose picture was used in the fake news is not Nigerian. Her name is Aalia, and she is from Texas, United States."

Recall that over 400 Fulani Christian converts were reportedly part of a 3-day Church conference in Plateau state.

The converts were urged to preach the gospel of peace to their kindred in order to reduce the prevailing crises in the country.

Seven of the Fulani people were ordained as Reverends during 3-day conference organised for all Fulani converts of all denominations nationwide.

Zamfara govt says report of lady facing trial for converting to Christianity is fake.

