Port Harcourt, Rivers state - A fire explosion engulfed the cooking gas section of the Nobpet fuelling station, opposite the Air Force junction in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The gas explosion injured no fewer than five people and destroyed over eight vehicles parked near the neighbouring Ebonyi State Transport Corporation office.

As reported by The Punch, the explosion occurred on Friday, May 16, 2025.

According to eyewitnesses, the Rivers State Fire Service and the Nigerian Air Force Fire Service were able to bring the fire under control.

One of the victims, Emmanuel Ninyaegwu, said he and his pregnant wife narrowly escaped the blast.

The commercial driver said his 18-seater bus was destroyed in the fire while he sustained an injury to his ear.

“I was getting ready to load my vehicle (from Port Harcourt to Ebonyi State). This is where we stay. As I was opening my car boot, I heard the sound of fire.”

“I fell down, got up, and ran just before it blew. It damaged my vehicle. Some people got injured, including me. Nobody died,”

Ninyaegwu disclosed that some injured people were taken to the hospital by an ambulance from the Air Force

“There was an ambulance that came in from the Air Force. They treated some people, but they took some to the hospital.”

Another victim, Anthony Ofoke, said he lost two of his vehicles to the explosion.

The supervisor said he heard the sound of the explosion after loading three vehicles.

Ofoke described the incident as a very big calamity that he had never experienced before.

“I didn’t know what to do, but to run for my life. Before I could realise myself, look at where I got injured (my leg). My vehicles were affected: one of my buses and a Sienna. As I speak, I am still shaken from the incident. The fire service people dressed the injury for me,”

Ofoke appealed to the government to prevent fuelling stations from being established near residential areas.

The state police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed that an investigation is ongoing.

“I’m aware of a fire outbreak at the filling station. An investigation is ongoing.”

Explosion hits gas facility In Rivers

Recall that another gas explosion occurred in the Akuku Toru local government area of River State.

The explosion occurred at the Soku oil facility which is operated by Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited.

This latest incident marked the third oil facility explosion in Rivers state within a week following the Ogoni and Oga/Egbema/Ndoni local government area explosions.

Explosion rocks Ikeja in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the police in Lagos gave an update about the explosion that rocked the computer village in the Ikeja area of the state.

According to the police, in a statement, the five people who were injured in the incident have been admitted to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

The police added that the root cause of the explosion was yet to be ascertained and urged the people to remain calm and go peacefully with their regular business.

