President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government has launched the second cohort of the TVET programme to enhance skills and employment opportunities

Minister Tunji Alausa revealed that over 1.3 million applications were received in the first phase, highlighting the demand for practical skills

Nigerians have taken to social media to express mixed reactions online, citing unresolved stipend issues from the initial cohort

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has opened applications for the second cohort of its Technical and Vocational Education and Training programme.

The TVET Programme is aimed at boosting skills acquisition and employment.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, said the initiative is a key component of Tinubu’s administration’s human capital development drive.

Alausa made this known in a post shared via his X handle @DrTunjiAlausa on Monday, April 13, 2026.

“Today marks the opening of applications for the second cohort of our National TVET Programme, a key step in advancing human capital development.”

He disclosed that over 1.3 million applications were received nationwide during the first phase of the programme.

“Last year, over 1.3 million Nigerians applied, a powerful reminder of the growing demand for practical skills and the impact they can have on people’s lives and our economy.”

Alausa announced that the application portal for the second phase would open at 4:00pm (WAT) on Monday, April 13, 2026.

The minister called on Nigerians across age groups to take advantage of the opportunity.

“We are calling on every Nigerian, young or old, who has a dream, a vision for a better life, and a hardworking spirit to sign up. With TVET, you can build your own future.”

Interested Nigerians are advised to click the link below for more information on the application process: http://tvet.education.gov.ng

Reactions as FG opens second phase of TVET programme

@StanleyOdenigbo

I received only one month stipend last year as the first cohort of @tvetinitiative. Infact my center had only received the stipend once. Until this moment, nothing. Traveling to my center cost me 8k tru and fro. My center is in Lagos.

@Glofame1

You are still owing the current people 4 months of unpaid salaries..... Make una no dey act like that.

@Olakisuke20

Don't sleep on this wonderful initiative from the @DrTunjiAlausa led @NigEducation. Kudos to everyone involved. God bless Nigeria #AlausaEdReform.

@PrimalOsha

Lol... These people are unreal. You stopped paying the first cohort just after the first month... Hell, that was even for the ones that started in November last year. You haven't paid one single kobo for the Batch that started in January, but here you are doing God knows what!

@Madakhe

Assalamualaikum, sir @DrTunjiAlausa. I am among the first batch beneficiary I up to date, I have never received a penny in the name of a stipend, and there are a lot of people like me who received only some two. Sir, we need your consideration on this matter. Thank you, sir.

How to apply for FG TVET Programme

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government opened applications for the second batch of its TVET programme.

Participants will receive a monthly stipend of N22,500 during their training period.

The programme offers six-month and one-year training options across various technical fields.

Source: Legit.ng