The police in Lagos have given an update about the explosion that rocked the computer village in the Ikeja area of the state

According to the police, in a statement, the five people who were injured in the incident have been admitted to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital

The police added that the root cause of the explosion was yet to be ascertained and urged the people to remain calm and go peacefully with their regular business

The Lagos State Police Command has given details of the explosion that happened at Kodesho street in Oba Akran Avenue in Ikeja, the state capital, on Friday evening, April 11.

The incident was said to have prompted a swift response from the state emergency team, which included the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), which later confirmed the incident and assured the public of their safety.

LASEMA speaks on explosion in Lagos

LASEMA explained that its officials have been strategically positioned for the people's safety and to manage the traffic in the area.

According to the police update, the incident happened at a CCTV camera shop in the popular Ikeja computer village. The police statement further added that the explosion and the surrounding area of the explosion scene were taken over and cordoned off by the men of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit of the police and the Mobile Police Detachment and Conventional Police Teams.

The EOD experts subsequently swept the scene to ensure that the people in the area remained safe and then carried out a comprehensive investigation to find out the actual cause of the explosion.

CP Olohundare Jimoh, the state's commissioner of Police, also visited the scene to give an on-the-spot assessment of the incident. While the investigation was ongoing, the police boss assured the people around the area and Lagosians in general to remain calm and that the force is on top of the situation.

Police commissioner visited explosion scene in Lagos

The statement, which was signed by CPS Benjamin Hundeyin, the police public relations officer in Lagos, five people were injured in the explosion and they have been admitted at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital and are responding to treatment.

The statement reads in part:

"The general public is enjoined to go about their lawful engagements and businesses peacefully without fear or apprehension, as the scene of the explosion and the adjoining area have been rendered safe and secured."

It was learnt that the explosion has led to panic and confusion in the bolstering capital city as well as other party of the commercial city of Nigeria.

See the full police statement here:

