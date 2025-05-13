The manager of Century Home Hotel Iboirode killed and buried 22-year-old Point-of-Sale operator, Onoriode Bethel

The hotel manager in Owehlogbo, Isoko North local government area of Delta State confessed to the police.

The state Police spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, shared more details about the tragic incident in a trending video

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Delta state - The manager of Century Home Hotel Iboirode has confessed that he killed 22-year-old Point-of-Sale operator, Onoriode Bethel in Owehlogbo, Isoko North local government area of Delta State.

The state Police spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, said the victim was declared missing in December 2024.

The hotel manager kills PoS operator for accusing him of using a fake bank alert to steal N10,000 from her account. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Edafe said the suspect killed Brthel after luring her into the hotel under the guise of resolving a financial dispute.

He added that Iboirode secretly buried her body within the hotel compound.

The police spokesperson disclosed this in a video shared via his X handle @Brightgoldenboy on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Edafe said investigations revealed that Iboirode killed Bethel in retaliation over accusations of using a fake bank alert to steal N10,000 from her account.

The PoS girl reportedly recovered the money but the suspect allegedly felt that the incident tarnished his reputation.

“If we remember the Owhelogbo hotel murder case, where a POS of a missing girl was recovered from the manager of the hotel. On a very sad note, he has confessed that he murdered the girl who owns the POS. She only went to ask the hotel manager for her money, and he murdered her because, according to him, she spoiled his reputation. He killed her and used her phone to call her father, demanding ransom. He even used her POS to collect the money and extracted the password from the girl before killing her. Her remains have been recovered.”

The suspect’s wife also confessed to knowing about the murder and revealed chilling details:

“My husband called her into the hotel; she is a friend of his. That day, he called her on the phone and took her into a room. It was around 7 pm one evening. I don’t know how he killed her because I was in our room. It was when he came out around midnight that he told me he had killed her.”

Police uncover engineer's body killed, buried by workers

Recall that the police detailed how Chigozie Udalor, a site engineer, was allegedly murdered by his workers and buried in a shallow grave in Delta state.

The victim had hired four young men from Benue state to work at a construction site but was reportedly attacked and killed with a hammer on December 10, 2024.

The state police command public relations officer, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a video shared on his social media page with more details.

Relatives kill, bury sibling In shallow grave

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Police arrested two relatives who allegedly killed and buried a family member in a shallow grave in Anambra state.

The State Commissioner for Police, CP Nnaghe Itam, said the deceased was beaten to death after he had been caught stealing.

Itam said the relatives buried the deceased in the Oko community, Orumba North local government area, to cover up a crime.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng