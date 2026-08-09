A TikTok user who identified herself as Lola Okoye's closest secondary school friend shared a passionate first-hand account of the woman's character

The testimony emerged amid the ongoing feud between Peter Okoye and his brothers, Paul and Jude

The friend recalled specific moments from their school days that she says reveal who Lola truly is behind the public drama

An entertainment enthusiast who does not want her name published stated that Toyin Lawani echoed many thoughts of many

As the public fallout within the Okoye family continues to unfold, an unexpected voice has emerged with a passionate defence of Peter Okoye's wife, Lola.

A TikTok user identified as @iryytruetalk, who claimed to be Lola's closest friend during their secondary school years, recounted what she described as decades of friendship and firsthand knowledge of Lola's character.

Lola Okoye's old friend shared a passionate first-hand account of the woman's character. Photos: Lola Okoye/Peter Okoye.

Source: Instagram

“The truth has finally caught up”

According to the woman, there is far more to Lola than what many people see online today.

She insisted that the accolades currently being directed at Lola do not come close to describing the kind of person she has always been.

“There’s nothing anybody is saying now that can compare to half of what Lola is,” she said.

The friend described Lola as one of the most admired girls in school, noting that her beauty often attracted attention whenever she entered a room.

The story that touched many

Beyond her appearance, the woman focused on Lola's kindness and cleanliness.

She recalled how students regularly gathered around Lola's corner in the boarding house, where her mother would send food for everyone to share.

According to her, Lola was known for constantly sweeping her surroundings without complaining, whether in secondary school or later at Obafemi Awolowo University.

“She would be talking and sweeping at the same time. That was just who she was,” the friend said.

The former schoolmate also claimed Lola was never one to hold grudges or seek revenge.

She further revealed that she attended Lola and Peter's wedding and remembered seeing a calm and supportive woman despite challenges surrounding the ceremony.

“The best thing that happened to Peter is Lola,” she declared.

Watch the Instagram video of Lola Okoye's old friend speaking

Reactions trail video about Lola Okoye

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@lunasoothing stated:

"This is why I love when real friends speak up. Good souls always link up. Age is just a number fr."

@itzthelly noted:

"I like when friends testify. Good people will always find themselves. Age is just a number… this is for those saying she is older than him. Age in marriage is a construct of the society."

Lola and Peter Okoye have been married since 2014. Photos: Lola Okoye.

Source: Instagram

Psquare's drama overshadowing their legacy - Fan

An entertainment enthusiast who does not want her name published stated that Toyin Lawani echoed many thoughts of many.

She stated:

"It’s sad to see the P-Square family feud keep overshadowing their musical legacy. Many fans share Toyin Lawani’s view that family disputes should be handled privately, not publicly. Ultimately, people want to remember the brothers for their music, not their conflicts."

Peter Okoye makes claims over reunion with twin brother

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian music star Peter Okoye alleged that P-Square’s reunion with his twin brother, Rudeboy, slowed his social media growth.

He explained that before the comeback, his accounts were booming, gaining up to 100,000 new followers daily and ranking alongside Davido and Don Jazzy in influence.

However, after the reunion, his follower growth dropped drastically, and he speculated that the comeback might have been the reason, though he admitted he wasn’t entirely certain.

Source: Legit.ng