The Coalition for Safer North-West Communities (CSNC) has mentioned what is fueling insecurity in Zamfara state

The northern civic advocacy organization said Governor Dauda Lawal's weak leadership is responsible for the persistent insecurity in the state

The president of the group, Alhaji Murtala Shehu Gusau, alleged that rural communities have become killing fields while Gusau residents live in daily fear of being kidnapped

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Gusau, Zamfara state - The Coalition for Safer North-West Communities (CSNC) said the “lack of courage and gross administrative ineptitude” of Governor Dauda Lawal is responsible for the persistent insecurity in Zamfara state.

The president of the group, Alhaji Murtala Shehu Gusau, said the leadership failure can be seen in the worsening wave of kidnappings, killings, and banditry in the state.

Northern group claims Governor Dauda Lawal's weak leadership is responsible for insecurity in Zamfara state. Photo credit: Dauda Lawal

Source: Facebook

Gusau said this in a statement issued on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, and made available to Legit.ng.

The northern civic advocacy organization alleged that Zamfara is one of the most dangerous states to live in due to Governor Lawal’s inability to take decisive action and coordinate effective security responses.

The group said insecurity persists despite the deployment of military personnel and federal government interventions.

“We are alarmed at the continued deterioration of security in Zamfara State, and after a critical assessment, we have no choice but to hold the state government accountable. Governor Dauda Lawal has shown a worrying lack of courage in the face of terror and has consistently failed to provide strategic leadership that inspires confidence among residents or security agencies,”

The group claimed rural communities have become killing fields while residents in the capital, Gusau live in daily fear of abductions.

“It is not enough to issue statements from Gusau. What the people need is action. From Dansadau to Maru, Anka to Tsafe, farmers can no longer access their farmlands, women are being kidnapped in broad daylight, and children are growing up under the sound of gunfire,”

Alhaji Gusau said Governor Lawal’s security approach has been marked by inconsistency, lack of collaboration with federal authorities.

The group also accused the governor of failing to rally local leaders and traditional institutions towards community-based intelligence gathering.

“Zamfara is bleeding, and the government seems more interested in political propaganda than real solutions. How many more people need to die before we begin to see seriousness? The governor needs to admit that his strategy, if any, has failed and make way for fresh thinking,”

Zamfara governor accused of sponsoring anti-Matawalle protests

Recall that the APC Integrity Network accused the Zamfara state government of sponsoring a recent protest against the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle,

The APC group said the anti-Matawalle protest was to weaken President Tinubu’s cabinet ahead of the 2027 election.

The president of the group, Bamidele Ibrahim Ayoola, alleged that each participant was paid between N10,000 and N20,000 to carry placards.

Bandits kill Zamfara Chief Imam, 3 children

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported the global human rights body, Amnesty International (AI), said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has failed to tackle the lingering security challenges in Nigeria.

Amnesty International took the stance after the abduction and killing of the chief imam of Maru Jumma’a Mosque, Alkali Salihu Suleiman, and his three children by armed bandits in Zamfara state.

The family was abducted in March 2025 during the Ramadan period, and despite the bandits receiving N11 million of the N20 million ransom they demanded, they were subjected to torture and eventually murdered.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng